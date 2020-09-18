Maui Invitational To Be Held in Asheville Nov. 30-Dec. 2

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Maui Invitational will go on this season.

The event was originally scheduled to be Nov. 23-25 in Hawaii, but since the college basketball season isn't starting until Nov. 25, it has been moved to Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

It will also no longer be in Hawaii. The two popular names to host the event were North Carolina and Indianapolis, and now, it's confirmed that it will take place in Asheville, NC, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

It will most likely be played in Harrah's Cherokee Center.

Indiana is one of eight teams competing in this season's Maui Invitational. The other seven schools are North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Providence, Stanford, UNLV and Davidson.

It's unknown if fans will be able to attend the event.

These are the first confirmed games Indiana will be playing in the 2020-2021 season. After the NCAA announced the official start date for college basketball to be Nov. 25, no teams have come up with a concrete schedule yet.

In men’s basketball, teams can schedule 24 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games; 25 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to two games; or 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in a multiple-team event.

So, Indiana is participating in one multi-team event that they will play three games in, which means the Hoosiers will have to schedule 24 other games.

Most of those will be Big Ten games, but there are some nonconference opportunities, such as the Big Ten/ACC Challenge or the Crossroads Classic, if it happens.

Although no official word, the Crossroads Classic seems more possible to happen because its four teams from the same state competing at one venue.

Details on the Indiana basketball schedule will continue to be reported as information rolls out.

