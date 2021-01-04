Indiana Basketball Ranked No. 51 in First NET Rankings
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first college basketball NET rankings were released Monday, and Indiana came in at No. 51.
NET (The NCAA Evaluation Tool) is the ranking system the NCAA adopted in 2018 to replace Rating Percentage Index (RPI) as its primary evaluation tool in evaluating Division I men's basketball teams.
NET initially relied on five components for its metrics, but the NCAA men's basketball committee reduced it to only two components in May 2020. Programs will be evaluated by Team Value Index (TVI) and adjusted efficiency. Winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and scoring margin are no longer considered.
The Hoosiers are currently 6-4 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Ten. In Quad 1 games, Indiana is 0-3. In Quad 2, Indiana is 3-1, and the Hoosiers are 1-0 and 2-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4, respectively.
Here are the top 25 teams listed in the first NET rankings of the 2020-21 season:
- Gonzaga (7–0)
- Baylor (6–0)
- Tennessee (6–0)
- Illinois (7–3)
- Villanova (8–1)
- Michigan (7–0)
- Iowa (7–2)
- Houston (7–0)
- Texas (7–1)
- Missouri (6–0)
- Wisconsin (8–1)
- Saint Louis (7–1)
- Boise State (8–1)
- Colorado (7–3)
- Clemson (8–1)
- Colgate (1–1)
- Rutgers (7–2)
- Texas Tech (8–3)
- Oregon (6–1)
- Drake (12–0)
- Arizona (9–1)
- Florida (5–1)
- LSU (6–2)
- Arkansas (9–1)
- Syracuse (6–1)
Indiana hosts Maryland Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
