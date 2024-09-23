Indiana Basketball Recruiting Target Jalen Haralson To Make His College Choice On Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One of the most highly-touted Indiana basketball recruiting targets – Jalen Haralson – will make his college decision on Wednesday.
Haralson indicated as much in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Haralson also noted that Indiana is one of his three finalists, along with Michigan State and Notre Dame.
Haralson is a 6-foot-7 small forward from La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Ind. Originally from Anderson, Ind., Haralson played at Fishers High School in the northeast suburbs of Indianapolis for two years before he transferred to La Lumiere for the 2023-24 season.
Haralson averaged 9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists in eight league games for La Lumiere in 2024. La Lumiere is a boarding school that is not a member of the Indiana High School Athletic Association. That means Haralson will not be eligible for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball award.
As of Monday, Haralson was ranked 25th nationally and was a four-star recruit in On3.com’s college basketball industry rankings for the Class of 2025. Other recruiting-oriented websites have Haralson higher. On 247sports.com, Haralson is listed 14th overall and is a five-star recruit.
Haralson was one of 11 players named to the Nike EYBL Session III first team during the AAU season after he averaged 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Indy Heat Gym Rats.
Haralson also played for the Team USA U17 men’s World Cup team in Istanbul, Turkey. Haralson averaged 11.1 points, 4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals. He shot 49.1% from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range as Team USA went 7-0.
Haralson is versatile and could play both guard spots or play at the three in a small lineup.
Haralson narrowed his list down from Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Missouri and Purdue. Those were the schools he announced in March as initial finalists.
Haralson had visits arranged with Purdue and Kansas in late September and October, but with his decision imminent, the Boilermakers and Jayhawks are no longer in the mix.
Haralson shared his thoughts on Indiana with On3.com in March after announcing his top nine schools.
“The fan base is what everybody looks at. A real intense fanbase," Haralson told On3. "They show a lot of love on visits. My brother went to school there so I’m real familiar with the campus. Coach (Mike) Woodson is a player’s coach. He listens to what players have to say and adapts. It’s kind of like family, the staff to me. I’ve known them since I was 14, eighth or ninth grade so its just a lot of love from Indiana.”
The Hoosiers got their first commitment from the Class of 2025 on Monday when forward Trent Sisley announced his intention to come to Indiana.
