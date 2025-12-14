3 Instant Takeaways from Indiana Basketball's 72-60 Loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Indiana basketball had Kentucky on the ropes.

With their 7-point halftime lead holding steady to the tune of a 49-42 lead with 14 minutes remaining in the second half, the Hoosiers had the ball in senior forward Tucker DeVries' hands.

Pushing the pace in transition, DeVries, who'd made a layup the possession before, took an off-balanced 3-pointer from the right wing. The shot didn't fall. Kentucky scored the following possession, and the momentum flipped. The Hoosiers never regained it.

Headlined by a 23-5 run midway through the second half, Kentucky (7-4) surged to a 72-60 victory over Indiana (8-3) on Saturday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Here are three quick takeaways from Indiana's road defeat.

Turnovers bury Indiana in second half

For as much as making shots proved difficult for Indiana — it connected on 34.1% of its shots from the field and was only 4-for-24 shooting from 3-point range — the Hoosiers struggled mightily with turnovers and rebounding in the second half.

Indiana committed 12 turnovers over the final 20 minutes, including five in as many possessions during a fatal two-minute, 17-second stretch that saw Kentucky turn a 49-44 deficit into a 52-49 lead with 10-and-a-half minutes remaining. The Wildcats never trailed again.

Kentucky scored 18 points off Indiana's turnovers in the second half. The Wildcats committed only one turnover in the second half.

The Hoosiers outrebounded the Wildcats in both halves, but Kentucky pulled down five offensive rebounds in two possessions alone to take the lead during Indiana's turnover-filled stretch.

Chance at statement win tossed by the wayside

Indiana and Kentucky hadn't met in the regular season since Dec. 10, 2011. Saturday night marked the renewal of a once-lively cross-border rivalry. It offered first-year Indiana coach Darian DeVries the chance at an early-tenure, fanbase-convincing win.

Instead, the Hoosiers watched it fall apart.

Kentucky entered Saturday with a 6-4 record. The Wildcats hadn't beaten a high major team. But their brand value — and the anticipation of a rivalry renewed — opened the floor for a flashy win. Indiana had victory in its grasp, but let it slip.

The Hoosiers went 2-2 in their four high-major non-conference games, beating Marquette and Kansas State. But their losses to Louisville and Kentucky each saw opportunities to win the fanbase and boost their resume fall sullen.

Foul trouble rears its ugly head while offense struggles

Indiana played with fire in the first half, tempting the fate of the officials' ever-happy whistle. The Hoosiers committed 13 fouls in the opening 20 minutes, and senior forward Reed Bailey and senior guard Lamar Wilkerson each had three apiece. Senior forward Sam Alexis and senior guards Conor Enright and Tayton Conerway were called for two fouls each.

Subsequently, Kentucky shot 21 free throws — but the Wildcats only made 13. Indiana, meanwhile, went 18-of-19 shooting at the foul stripe in the first half.

With Bailey at three fouls and Alexis at two for the final eight minutes, the Hoosiers were nearing a situation where their only player 6-foot-9 or taller, and not in foul trouble, was true freshman Andrej Acimovic, who hasn't played this season and appears poised to redshirt.

Indiana's first-half foul trouble issues lingered into the second half. Wilkerson picked up his fourth foul just over two minutes into the frame and exited to cheers from the fans at Rupp Arena. The Hoosiers' offense struggled without him during a near-nine-minute absence.

Collectively, the Hoosiers never found their rhythm. They shot only 34.1% from the field and 4 of 24 from distance. They dished only eight assists on 15 made field goals. Only four days removed from one of Indiana's best offensive performances in program history, Darian DeVries' squad fell flat.