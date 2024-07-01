Indiana Recruiting Target Trent Sisley Transferring to Montverde For Senior Year
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball recruiting target Trent Sisley announced on Monday he's transferring to Montverde Academy for his senior season.
"I would like to thank the Heritage Hills community as well as all of my coaches and teammates," Sisley wrote on social media. "I will be forever grateful for my time spent as a Patriot. With that being said I will be transferring to Montverde Academy for my senior year."
Sisley would have been among the top candidates to win 2025 Indiana Mr. Basketball. The 6-foot-7 forward a four-star recruit ranked No. 73 in the nation and No. 3 in Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He recently cut his college list down to five schools: Iowa, Indiana, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Purdue.
Sisley spent the first three years of high school at Heritage Hills in Lincoln City, Ind. Last season as a junior, he averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game, according to MaxPreps. Capable of scoring inside and out, Sisley has shot 61% from the field and 38% from 3-point range (80-for-211) across three high school seasons.
But now Sisley will wrap up his high school career with national powerhouse Montverde Academy near Orlando, Fla. Coached by Kevin Boyle, Montverde just produced five high-major recruits in the class of 2024: Cooper Flagg (No. 1, Duke), Liam McNeeley (No. 10, UConn), Derik Queen (No. 12, Maryland), Asa Newell (No. 18, Georgia) and Rob Wright (No. 21, Baylor).
Indiana coach Mike Woodson is familiar with recruiting Montverde, as he landed Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the class of 2022. McNeeley was previously committed to Indiana, but he decommitted in March and later flipped to UConn.
Sisley has an official visit to Indiana planned for Sept. 20, and it wouldn't be surprsing to see Woodson and his assistant coaches return to Montverde on more recruiting trips. The Indiana staff has been recruiting Sisley for years, hosting visits in Bloomington and visiting Sisley at Heritage Hills.