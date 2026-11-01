Indiana basketball enters Darian DeVries' second season with a revamped roster, considerably more size and hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.



The Hoosiers went 3-0 in exhibition play, but the real tests begin Monday against Eastern Illinois.



With 32 regular-season games on the schedule, how many will Indiana win? Here's a game-by-game prediction for the 2026-27 season.

Indiana's nonconference schedule predictions

Nov. 2 vs. Eastern Illinois — Win

Nov. 5 vs. Bellarmine — Win

Nov. 9 vs. Syracuse (Indianapolis) — Win

Nov. 12 vs. Tennessee Tech — Win

Nov. 17 vs. Arkansas (New York) — Loss

Nov. 20 vs. Kentucky (Indianapolis) — Loss

Nov. 24 vs. Jacksonville — Win

Nov. 27 vs. Bowling Green — Win

Dec. 3 vs. Western Illinois — Win

Dec. 12 vs. UCF — Win

Dec. 18 vs. Missouri — Win

Dec. 22 vs. Farleigh Dickinson — Win



Predicted nonconference record: 10-2

I don't see Indiana having much trouble with most of its nonconference schedule. Syracuse, UCF and Missouri are certainly capable of making things interesting, but the Hoosiers should be favored in just about every game outside of their November matchups with Arkansas and Kentucky.



Those two games, separated by just three days, will tell us quite a bit about where Indiana stands.

Arkansas has a ridiculous amount of young talent, particularly with freshmen Jordan Smith Jr. and Miikka Muurinen. The Razorbacks might have the higher ceiling, but how much of that talent will translate immediately? Indiana could absolutely steal that game if Arkansas' youth is still figuring things out.

Kentucky worries me slightly more. The Wildcats have the size to match Indiana inside, which takes away an advantage the Hoosiers should enjoy against most opponents. They also have Milan Momcilovic, who might be the best shooter in college basketball, and enough guards who can get downhill to make life difficult.

Missouri is my other potential stumbling block. There's enough talent on that roster to make me uncomfortable calling it an automatic win, but getting the Tigers in Bloomington makes a difference.

If Indiana takes care of business in the games it should win and avoids a surprise loss, 10-2 feels like the most reasonable nonconference outcome. Anything better would be an excellent start to DeVries' second season.

Indiana's Big Ten schedule predictions

Dec. 1 vs. Rutgers — Win

Dec. 7 at Iowa — Win

Jan. 2 vs. USC — Win

Jan. 6 at Oregon — Loss

Jan. 9 at Washington — Win

Jan. 12 vs. Maryland — Win

Jan. 16 vs. Michigan — Loss

Jan. 20 at Minnesota — Win

Jan. 24 vs. Illinois — Loss

Jan. 27 at Northwestern — Win

Jan. 30 vs. UCLA — Win

Feb. 2 at Penn State — Win

Feb. 6 at Nebraska — Loss

Feb. 9 vs. Northwestern — Win

Feb. 13 at Maryland — Loss

Feb. 16 vs. Purdue — Win

Feb. 19 at Wisconsin — Loss

Feb. 23 vs. Michigan State — Loss

Feb. 28 vs. Ohio State — Loss

March 5 at Purdue — Loss



Predicted Big Ten record: 11-9

I went back and forth on several of these picks, and I wouldn't be surprised if Indiana's actual results look considerably different.



Take Iowa, for example. The Hawkeyes are replacing Bennett Stirtz, and I think Indiana has the better roster. But winning in Iowa City is never easy, and that game could go either way.

Same with Michigan at Assembly Hall. The Wolverines are still loaded despite losing Dusty May, but that's exactly the kind of game Indiana could steal at home.



I'm also not convinced Indiana will be the same team on the road that it was last season when the Hoosiers won just three road games.

The Hoosiers have two legitimate big men in Samet Yigitoglu and Aiden Sherrell, plus Sam Alexis off the bench, and rebounding should be one of their biggest strengths. Those things tend to travel better than relying purely on perimeter shooting.



It's why I'm comfortable picking Indiana at Minnesota, Washington, and Northwestern; even if the Hoosiers inevitably drop a road game, they're favored to do so.

Speaking of Northwestern, yes, I'm picking Indiana to sweep the Wildcats. I know how that sounds given how this series has gone recently, but Northwestern looks vulnerable inside, and Indiana should be able to take advantage.

The Purdue split feels right, too. Indiana finally has the frontcourt to make the Boilermakers uncomfortable, and I'm giving the Hoosiers the edge in Bloomington. Winning at Mackey Arena is another story.

And Wisconsin? At this point, the Badgers could forget to show up, and I'd still struggle to pick Indiana at the Kohl Center. I'm not particularly high on Wisconsin this year, but I've seen enough trips to Madison to know better.

My biggest concern is the finish. Indiana's final four games are at Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue. That's a brutal stretch, and I'm picking the Hoosiers to lose all four.



I don't love ending the season that way, but I'm not going to manufacture a win just to make my prediction look prettier.

Eleven conference wins feel realistic. There will probably be a game Indiana loses that it has no business losing, and another it wins that nobody saw coming. That's the Big Ten. But when I look at the entire conference schedule, 11-9 is where I land.

Final record and NCAA Tournament outlook

Projected regular-season record: 21-11 overall, 11-9 Big Ten



A 21-11 regular season might not sound particularly exciting, especially with four straight losses to close it out. But I think that record would put Indiana in a pretty good spot.

The Hoosiers would have wins over Purdue, UCLA, USC and Missouri, and they'd have opportunities to add to that resume in the Big Ten Tournament. Win two games there, and suddenly Indiana has 23 victories. Win three, and it's 24.

And here's something worth remembering: Iowa went 10-10 in the Big Ten last season, earned a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made the Elite Eight.



I'm certainly not predicting Indiana to do that. But Iowa is a pretty good reminder that you don't have to dominate the Big Ten regular season to make some noise in March.

I've already predicted Indiana to reach the Sweet 16 in my bold predictions for this season, and I still think that's within reach. This team has enough scoring, size, and experience to give somebody problems in a tournament setting.



Would I call the Sweet 16 the most likely outcome? No. But do I think Indiana gets back to the NCAA Tournament, and once it's there, I wouldn't completely rule out a run.