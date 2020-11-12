SI.com
Indiana Basketball Scheduled to Host North Alabama on Dec. 13

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another piece to Indiana's nonconference schedule has been revealed.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, Indiana is scheduled to host North Alabama, as first reported by Inside the Hall.

Last season, Indiana played North Alabama for its third game of the season and defeated the Lions 91-65.

USATSI_13659673
Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (4) dunks the ball during the game against North Alabama at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.Bobby Goddin/USA TODAY Sports

North Alabama finished last season 13-17 and 8-8 in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Indiana's nonconference schedule seems practically complete to this point. Indiana's seven scheduled nonconference games, plus 20 Big Ten games, would constitute the full 27 games.

The Hoosiers are still waiting on the Big Ten to release the full conference schedule.

Below is what we know for Indiana's nonconference slate:

Nov. 25: Tennessee Tech (Opening day for college basketball)

Nov. 30-Dec. 2: Maui Invitational at Asheville (First game against Providence)

Dec. 9: At Florida State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 13: North Alabama 

Dec. 19: Butler in Indianapolis (Crossroads Classic)

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana's basketball schedule.

