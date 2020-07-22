Indiana Basketball Scheduled to Play Western Michigan Nov. 13

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana will host Western Michigan on Nov. 13 per public records request obtained by The D1 Docket.

Western Michigan went 13-19 last season and played against one Big Ten team, which was the Michigan State Spartans, and MSU won 95-62.

Based on the date of the game — Nov. 13 — this would likely be one of Indiana’s first few games of the season.

This is the fourth nonconference opponent the Hoosiers are officially scheduled to play at the moment, along with Robert Morris on Dec. 22, Nebraska Omaha on Dec. 29 and Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

Indiana is a part of the Maui Invitational as well with Alabama, Davidson, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV, but the matchups have not yet been released. The Big Ten Challenge and Gavitt Tipoff Games opponents have not been released either.

As of now, there have been no alterations to the college basketball season, which is slated to start in early November. The Big Ten announced a few weeks ago that all fall sports will be having their seasons played with conference games only.

Even though Indiana is scheduling nonconference games for basketball right now, there is a big possibility that college basketball will eliminate the nonconference schedule and play conference-only games as well.

A lot of that will depend on how things go with collegiate sports in the fall, which is still a big uncertainty in itself.

Related Stories