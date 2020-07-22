HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana Basketball Scheduled to Play Western Michigan Nov. 13

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana will host Western Michigan on Nov. 13 per public records request obtained by The D1 Docket.

Western Michigan went 13-19 last season and played against one Big Ten team, which was the Michigan State Spartans, and MSU won 95-62.

Based on the date of the game — Nov. 13 — this would likely be one of Indiana’s first few games of the season.

This is the fourth nonconference opponent the Hoosiers are officially scheduled to play at the moment, along with Robert Morris on Dec. 22, Nebraska Omaha on Dec. 29 and Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

Indiana is a part of the Maui Invitational as well with Alabama, Davidson, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV, but the matchups have not yet been released. The Big Ten Challenge and Gavitt Tipoff Games opponents have not been released either.

As of now, there have been no alterations to the college basketball season, which is slated to start in early November. The Big Ten announced a few weeks ago that all fall sports will be having their seasons played with conference games only.

Even though Indiana is scheduling nonconference games for basketball right now, there is a big possibility that college basketball will eliminate the nonconference schedule and play conference-only games as well.

A lot of that will depend on how things go with collegiate sports in the fall, which is still a big uncertainty in itself.

Related Stories

  • ARCHIE MILLER JOINS PODCAST TO DISCUSS UPCOMING SEASON: In his first lengthy interview in months, Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller broached several topics, including waiting to start the season until after Thanksgiving, and how good his next Hoosiers team can be. CLICK HERE.
  • JORDAN LONGINO TO ANNOUNCE DECISION THURSDAY: Class of 2021 recruit Jordan Longino will choose between seven schools on Thursday and Indiana is one of them. CLICK HERE.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Indiana Guard Yogi Ferrell Ready For NBA Restart, Explains Chosen Social Justice Message

With De'Aaron Fox down with an ankle injury, former Indiana guard Yogi Ferrell said he is ready to run the team to help the Sacramento Kings make the playoffs.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana's Marcelino Ball makes Bruce Feldman's 'Freaks List' For Second Straight Year

Marcelino Ball ranks No. 17 on Bruce Feldman's 2020 college football “Freaks List.”

Dylan Wallace

Archie Miller Speaks: 'Great Feeling to See the Players Again'

In his first lengthy interview in months, Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller broached several topics, including waiting to start the season until after Thanksgiving, and how good his next Hoosiers team can be.

Tom Brew

Connor Manous, Indiana Relievers Continue to Dominate During Hot Georgia Summer

Connor Manous and his Indiana bullpen mates are spending the summer in Macon, Ga., and, he still hasn't given up a run all year

Tom Brew

SI All-American Watch List: Indiana Hoosiers Football Targets And Commitments

Six Indiana Hoosier commits for the class of 2021 are on the SI All-American watch list.

Dylan Wallace

Class of 2021 Indiana Target Jordan Longino to Announce His College Decision on Thursday

Four-star shooting guard Jordan Longino out of Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania will announce his college destination on Thursday. Indiana is one of seven teams in the mix.

Dylan Wallace

Sports Illustrated Publishers' Preseason All-Big Ten Team

No Indiana players made the first team of the Big Ten's All-Preseason team as voted on by nine Sports Illustrated publishers, but Michael Penix Jr,, Stevie Scott, Whop Philyor, Micah McFadden and Tiawan Mullen received votes.

Tom Brew

Thomas Bryant Says He 'Feels Good' After Contracting COVID-19

Former Indiana forward Thomas Bryant is back with the Washington Wizards in Orlando and says he is feeling good after contracting COVID-19.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football Pauses Voluntary Workouts After Six Positive COVID-19 Tests

IU Athletics announced that they are pausing football workouts after six positive COVID-19 tests.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana's Cole Barr Getting Faster and Stronger This Offseason

Indiana third baseman Cole Barr has made the most of his offseason after his collegiate season was cut short due to COVID-19. Barr is currently on the second-best team in the College Summer League at Grand Park.

Dylan Wallace