Indiana Basketball vs. Syracuse Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis
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Indiana basketball continues its 2026-27 season Monday night as the Hoosiers take on Syracuse in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers enter their first test against a power conference opponent following a 92-69 win over Bellarmine last Thursday.
Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Monday's contest.
Get ready for Indiana vs. Syracuse
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Indiana vs. Syracuse live updates
Starting lineups
Indiana:
G: Markus Burton
G: Jaeden Mustaf
G: Darren Harris
F: Aiden Sherrell
C: Samet Yigitoglu
Syracuse:
G: Garwey Dual
G: Gavin Doty
G: Mark Morano
F: Sadiq White Jr.
C: Luke Wilson
First half
An unenergized and sluggish start for Indiana. Markus Buton has two early turnovers, but an Aiden Sherrell 3-pointer and a Samet Yigitoglu putback dunk have kept the Hoosiers close early. Syracuse leads 8-7
Credit Syracuse for making everything difficult for Indiana offensively in the half-court. The Hoosiers' first actions aren't generating much, which has resulted in a lot of middle-of-the-shot-clock high screen-and-roll. Indiana is shooting 33.3% from the field and is just 1-for-5 from distance. Syracuse leads 18-11
Indiana has forced turnovers on three straight defensive possessions coming out of the under-12 media timeout and has scored off of each of them. Tied 18-18
Second half
Updates to follow