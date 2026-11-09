Indiana Basketball vs. Syracuse Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis

Indiana basketball continues its 2026-27 season Monday night as the Hoosiers take on Syracuse in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.



Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers enter their first test against a power conference opponent following a 92-69 win over Bellarmine last Thursday.



Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Monday's contest.

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Indiana vs. Syracuse live updates

Starting lineups

Indiana:



G: Markus Burton

G: Jaeden Mustaf

G: Darren Harris

F: Aiden Sherrell

C: Samet Yigitoglu



Syracuse:



G: Garwey Dual

G: Gavin Doty

G: Mark Morano

F: Sadiq White Jr.

C: Luke Wilson

First half

An unenergized and sluggish start for Indiana. Markus Buton has two early turnovers, but an Aiden Sherrell 3-pointer and a Samet Yigitoglu putback dunk have kept the Hoosiers close early. Syracuse leads 8-7



Credit Syracuse for making everything difficult for Indiana offensively in the half-court. The Hoosiers' first actions aren't generating much, which has resulted in a lot of middle-of-the-shot-clock high screen-and-roll. Indiana is shooting 33.3% from the field and is just 1-for-5 from distance. Syracuse leads 18-11



Indiana has forced turnovers on three straight defensive possessions coming out of the under-12 media timeout and has scored off of each of them. Tied 18-18

Second half

Updates to follow