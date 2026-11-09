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Indiana Basketball vs. Syracuse Live Game Thread: Updates, Highlights, Analysis

Follow along for live updates, highlights and analysis as Indiana basketball takes on Syracuse in Indianapolis.
Zach Browning|
Nov 5, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Darren Harris (1) looks on against the Bellarmine Knights during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Darren Harris (1) looks on against the Bellarmine Knights during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana basketball continues its 2026-27 season Monday night as the Hoosiers take on Syracuse in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers enter their first test against a power conference opponent following a 92-69 win over Bellarmine last Thursday.

Follow along below for live updates, scores and highlights throughout Monday's contest.

Get ready for Indiana vs. Syracuse

- How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Syracuse: TV Channel, Tipoff Time
- Aiden Sherrell's Versatility Gives Indiana Basketball A Defensive Difference-Maker
- What Darian DeVries Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Bellarmine
- Instant Observations from Indiana Basketball's Blowout Win Over Bellarmine

Indiana vs. Syracuse live updates

Starting lineups

Indiana:

G: Markus Burton
G: Jaeden Mustaf
G: Darren Harris
F: Aiden Sherrell
C: Samet Yigitoglu

Syracuse:

G: Garwey Dual
G: Gavin Doty
G: Mark Morano
F: Sadiq White Jr.
C: Luke Wilson

First half

An unenergized and sluggish start for Indiana. Markus Buton has two early turnovers, but an Aiden Sherrell 3-pointer and a Samet Yigitoglu putback dunk have kept the Hoosiers close early. Syracuse leads 8-7

Credit Syracuse for making everything difficult for Indiana offensively in the half-court. The Hoosiers' first actions aren't generating much, which has resulted in a lot of middle-of-the-shot-clock high screen-and-roll. Indiana is shooting 33.3% from the field and is just 1-for-5 from distance. Syracuse leads 18-11

Indiana has forced turnovers on three straight defensive possessions coming out of the under-12 media timeout and has scored off of each of them. Tied 18-18

Second half

Updates to follow

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Zach Browning
ZACH BROWNING

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