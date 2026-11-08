How To Watch Indiana Basketball vs. Syracuse: TV Channel, Tipoff Time

Indiana basketball is leaving the friendly confines of Assembly Hall for the first time this season, but the Hoosiers won't have to travel far.



After opening the season with two comfortable wins, Indiana heads to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Monday for a neutral-site matchup against Syracuse.



Both teams enter the contest unbeaten, and Monday will offer Darian DeVries' squad its first test against a power conference opponent of the young season.

How to watch Indiana vs. Syracuse

Who: Indiana vs. Syracuse



When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 9



Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.



TV: FS1; Connor Onion (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)



Radio: IU Radio Network; Don Fischer (play-by-play, Errek Suhr (analyst)

Indiana vs. Syracuse series history

Indiana's first meeting with Syracuse couldn't have ended much better. The six meetings that followed? Not so much.



The Hoosiers defeated the Orange 74-73 in the 1987 national championship game, with Keith Smart's baseline jumper in the closing seconds delivering Indiana its fifth national title.



Syracuse has won all six meetings since.



The most recent matchup was a wild one, with the Orange escaping with a 112-110 double-overtime win on Nov. 30, 2021. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the loss.

Indiana vs. Syracuse outlook

Indiana has handled its business through two games, but Monday presents a different challenge, even if Syracuse isn't expected to be a formidable ACC foe.



The Orange may not be an ACC contender, but there's still a difference between facing Syracuse and facing the competition Indiana has seen thus far.

One of the bigger questions is whether Indiana's perimeter shooting can carry over against a more talented opponent.



Darren Harris erupted for a career-high 23 points and five 3-pointers Thursday after a quiet opener. Bryce Lindsay and freshman Trevor Manhertz have also provided scoring punches off the bench.

Syracuse has some intriguing weapons of its own. Junior guard Gavin Doty is averaging 16 points and nine rebounds, while Kiyan Anthony, the son of Syracuse legend Carmelo Anthony, is contributing 15.5 points per game.

Monday will also be an interesting test for Indiana's defense. The Hoosiers have shown flashes of being a disruptive, physical group, but Bellarmine exposed some lapses with its movement and cutting.

Syracuse isn't expected to challenge the ACC's best teams, but it should still provide a more useful measuring stick than Indiana's first two opponents in Eastern Illinois and Bellarmine. For a Hoosiers team still trying to establish its identity night in and night out, Monday night is a valuable opportunity in early November.