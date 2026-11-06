What Darian DeVries Said After Indiana Basketball's Win Over Bellarmine

Indiana basketball improved to 2-0 Thursday night with a 92-69 win over Bellarmine, but Darian DeVries still sees plenty of room for improvement.



The Hoosiers got a breakout shooting performance from Darren Harris and another dominant first half, though their defensive intensity slipped after halftime.



Following the win, DeVries discussed Indiana's early-season strengths, areas of concern and the development of several key players.



Here are five takeaways from his postgame press conference.

DeVries never lost confidence in Darren Harris

After a slow start during exhibition season and Monday night in the opener, Darren Harris finally found his shooting touch Thursday, connecting on five of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc.



For DeVries, it was only a matter of time.

"We've seen it all summer and fall and previously in his high school days," DeVries said Thursday night. "It was just a matter of time."



DeVries also suggested Indiana has only scratched the surface of Harris' offensive potential. As the season progresses, expect the Hoosiers to run more designed actions to get him open looks on the move rather than relying exclusively on spot-up opportunities.

Second-half struggles becoming a theme

"After two games, I like my first half team," DeVries said. "The first-half team has been good."



It's hard to argue with that assessment. Indiana has been impressive before halftime in both games, but its defensive intensity and communication have slipped after building comfortable leads.

DeVries wasn't pleased with the second-half defense against either Eastern Illinois or Bellarmine, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus for all 40 minutes.



The Hoosiers have gotten away with those lapses against lesser competition. That won't always be the case.

Trevor Manhertz continues to impress

Freshman Trevor Manhertz continues to make an early impression on DeVries, who praised his basketball IQ, length and willingness to embrace physical play.



"He's not a very big, thick guy, but he's not scared," DeVries said. "He sticks his nose in there. He'll go mix it up."



Manhertz is still adjusting to the physicality of college basketball, particularly defensively, but DeVries believes his length and competitiveness give him plenty of room to grow.

Bellarmine presented a different defensive challenge

Bellarmine's constant movement and backdoor cuts forced Indiana's defenders to stay disciplined throughout possessions.



The Hoosiers handled that challenge well early, but their positioning and focus deteriorated after halftime.

"We were trying to be aggressive," DeVries said. "We didn't want them to just pass it around, so it opened up some of those back-cut opportunities."



DeVries believes those mistakes are correctable, particularly as Indiana's big men become more comfortable providing help around the basket.

Aiden Sherrell could become one of the Big Ten's best defenders

Aiden Sherrell's value extends well beyond the box score, and DeVries believes his defensive versatility could eventually make him one of the Big Ten's top defenders.



At 6-foot-11, Sherrell can protect the rim, switch onto smaller guards and provide help defense without sacrificing Indiana's rebounding presence.

"By the end of the year, he's going to be one of those guys that people are going to talk about as one of the better defenders in our league," DeVries said.



Sherrell's ability to defend on the perimeter is a significant development for a player who has spent much of his career operating as a traditional center.