Indiana Commit Logan Duncomb Jumps 51 Spots in Latest 2021 Rankings

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's lone 2021 commit has only gotten better since committing to the Hoosiers in April.

Even though the AAU scene this summer has been very limited due to COVID-19, Duncomb has found a way to make his presence known.

In the latest 2021 Rivals top 150 rankings, Duncomb jumped 51 spots up to No. 88.

One of Duncomb's biggest performances of the summer was at the Battle of the Brands event between Indiana Elite and Indy Heat at Finch Creek Fieldhouse.

Duncomb, standing at 6-foot-10, dominated the paint, scoring 27 points in the final game against the Indy Heat.

Last season as a junior at Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, Duncomb averaged 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game. He shot 69.9 percent from the field and 67.3 percent from the free throw line.

He is more of a traditional big man with skilled moves in the post, but he's also an excellent passer, which will be vital in the Big Ten, especially if teams choose to double.

Below are the other Indiana targets and where they stand in the latest 2021 top 150 rankings:

*Ranking, previous ranking, name, star, hometown*

No. 6 (+5) - Hunter Sallis, 5-star, Omaha, Nebraska

No. 15 (-2) - Aminu Mohammed, 5-star, Washington D.C.

No. 30 (+4) - Bryce Hopkins, 4-star, Fenwick, Illinois

No. 32 (+7) - Trey Kaufman, 4-star, Sellersburg, Indiana

No. 67 (-3) - Mason Miller, 4-star, Memphis, Tennessee

No. 96 (-1) - Blake Wesley, 4-star, South Bend, Indiana

