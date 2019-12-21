Rapid Reaction: Franklin Makes it a Happy Homecoming for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Home for the holidays had special meaning for the Indianapolis kids on Indiana's roster. They were the stars in the Hoosiers' tense 62-60 win over Notre Dame Saturday in the first game of the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Hoosiers, now 11-1 on the season and 4-1 in their difficult December schedule, watched their 17-point whither away in the middle third of the second half before Indianapolis native Armaan Franklin saved them with a huge 3-pointer in the final seconds to seal the win. Notre Dame fell to 8-4 on the season.

Franklin hit two big 3-pointers in the first half and two more down the stretch. He finished with a career-high 17 points.

Joey Brunk, the Butler transfer who became just the second player in the nine-year history of this event to play for two different teams, was a beast on the boards. He had a season-high 14 rebounds and also scored 9 points.

True freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis, who played nearby at Center Grove High school, had 14 points.

The Hoosiers completely dominated the first half, playing aggressively on defense and keeping the Notre Dame shooters out of rhythm. The Fighiting Irish shot only 27 percent in the first half and were just 2-for-15 (13 percent) from the 3-point line. Brunk had 11 first-half rebounds for the Hoosiers, a season high.

Indiana's biggest lead was 17 on several occasions early in the second half, but then the Hoosiers got sloppy and wasted several possessions with turnovers. Before long, Notre Dame had the lead back down to three at 48-45 with 8 minutes to go.

After two more wasted possessions by Indiana — a shot-clock violation and a wild shot in the lane by Devonte Green — Notre Dame answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by John Mooney and Dane Goodwin on the other side to take the lead for the first time at 55-54 with 4:53 to go.

Indiana was down 5 but then got another huge 3-pointer from Franklin to make it 59-57 with just under 3 minutes to go. Al Durham forced a steal but Jackson-Davis missed a runner in the lane that could have tied it.

Franklin took a charge on the other end, and Indiana got another chance to go ahead, but Franklin missed a 3-pointer. Notre Dame fumbled the ball out of bounds though, and Indiana got it back with 1:05 to go. Jackson-Davis scored on the inbounds play to tied it at 59.

Notre Dame made one free throw with 35.9 left to make it 60-59. Franklin again came to the rescue, hitting a huge 3-pointer from the left side to push Indiana back ahead at 62-60 with 15.7 seconds left.

Notre Dame got a good look at the rim, but it didn't fall. There was a tie-up between Jackson-Davis and Mooney for the rebound, and Indiana got the ball on the alternate possession.

Justin Smith was fouled immediately but missed the free throw. Notre Dame's desperation shot at the buzzer didn't go and the Hoosiers had themselves a 62-60 win.