Rapid Reaction: Hoosiers Let Lead Slip Away Again, Fall to Wisconsin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Same verse and, sadly, same result. Indiana let another big lead slip away late on Saturday and lost to Wisconsin 60-56 at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall in a game that they really needed.

Indiana had a 7-point lead with 6:54 to go but then went six minutes without scoring a single point. Wisconsin, fighting to win a share of the Big Ten title, took advantage and went racing past the Hoosiers to get the win, their eighth in a row.

It was a devastating loss for the Hoosiers, who were on the verge of securing the first NCAA tournament bid in the Archie Miller era. Now they'll have to do some good things in the Big Ten tournament next week in Indianapolis to guarantee a slot in the 68-team field.

It was especially heartbreaking for Indiana's two seniors, Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis, who both started but couldn't finish.

From the opening tip, it was obvious that it was going to be Senior Day for the Hoosiers. Their two seniors, guard Devonte Green and forward De'Ron Davis, got the start, the first time in 16 games that Archie Miller made a change to his starting lineup.

Indiana senior guard Devonte Green drains a three-pointer against Wisconsin on Saturday. (USA TODAY Sports)

Davis got open underneath for Indiana's first two baskets, and then Green went on one of his patented — but not seen often enough — scoring binges. He scored Indiana's next 13 points in a span of 3 minutes and 26 seconds. Jerome Hunter followed with a three-pointer and Indiana had a 20-13 lead, its largest of the half. The two teams basically swapped baskets the last 10 minutes and Indiana led 28-25 at the half.

Indiana made 5-of-7 three-pointers to start the half, and would have run away with this game had Wisconsin not been hot from three themselves. The Badgers hit six three-pointers on 11 tries in the first half.

Wisconsin tied the game at 34-34 five minutes into the half on an Aleem Ford three-pointer, but Indiana forged ahead behind point guard Rob Phinisee, who scored on a basket then hit Trayce Jackson-Davis inside to give Indiana a 42-37 lead.

Indiana went ahead 51-44 on two Race Thompson free throws at the 6:52 mark, but then Wisconsin got hot, reeling off 12 straight points as the Hoosiers went completely cold. Indiana didn't score a single point for nearly six full minutes until Al Durham hit a three-pointer with 55 seconds left. Indiana missed 12 straight shots from the floor, including sven in the paint

:"We got shots at the rim and we just didn't make them,'' Durham said. "We have to finish those, either make them or get to the foul line.''

Wisconsin milked the clock on the other end and Nate Reuvers, who finished with xx points, got free inside and scored to make it 58-54 with 21 seconds to go.

Durham attacked the basket on a drive and was fouled and made both free throws to get it to 58-56 with 11 seconds remaining.

Indiana had fouled to give, so it took a while to finally get Brad Davidson to the line. He made them both to ice it.

Green was less effective in the second half because of a left ankle injury. He landed a on Wisconsin player's foot and gritted it out in the first half. He said it tightened up at halftime, and he wasn't the same in the second half.

Wisconsin came into the game with a 13-6 record in the Big Ten, tied with Michigan State and Maryland for the conference lead heading into the final weekend.

Indiana finishes the regular season 9-11 in the Big Ten and 19-12 overall. Their NCAA tournament hopes took a bit of a hit on Saturday, but there's still a good chance to make the field, but it might require a win — or two, to be safe — in the Big Ten tournament next weekend in Indianapolis. Indiana will have to play a Wednesday night game now, and would need to win four days in a row to win the event.

Green led the Hoosiers with 16 points and he was the only player in double figures. Durham had nine. Race Thompson had 7 points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

Green and Davis gave their senior speeches after the game. They were introduced by Miller, who said their careers aren't done yet.

"They need to be commended on their attitude and effort,'' Miller said. "But we're not done. I think this group has a chance to make a few runs in it."