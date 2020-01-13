Hoosiers Threatening to Crack Top 25 Again

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's two Big Ten wins last week got them knocking on the door of the Associated Press Top 25 poll again on Monday. The Hoosiers aren't there yet, but they're close.

Indiana, which is 13-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten, received 50 votes and checked in at No 29 in the AP poll. They were also No. 29 in the Coaches poll. The Hoosiers didn't have any votes in either poll last week after getting some national attention the previous five weeks.

It's been one full year since Indiana has been ranked. They were No. 22 in the Jan. 14, 2019 poll a year ago but fell out after that and never returned. During Archie Miller's two-plus years at Indiana, the Hoosiers have been ranked a total of six weeks, and have never been higher than No. 21.

Despite being ranked the third-best conference in the country behind the Big East and Big 12, the Big Ten doesn't have any teams ranked higher than No. 15. That's where the Michigan State Spartans sit, falling seven spots after losing to Purdue 71-42 on Sunday.

Maryland is ranked No. 17, Michigan is No 19, Ohio State is No. 21 and Illinois is No. 24. It's the first time Illinois has been ranked since December of 2014.

Iowa is one spot out of the top-25 at No. 26. Besides Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers also received votes in the AP poll. That's 11 of the league's 14 teams getting some form of national recognition.

Iowa is actually ranked No. 24 in the Coaches poll and Illinois isn't. Also receiving votes in the Coaches poll were, in order,Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Purdue.

Indiana has two road games this week, at Rutgers on Wednesday and at Nebraska on Saturday night.

Gonzaga (18-1) is still No. 1 in both polls. For the complete polls, CLICK HERE