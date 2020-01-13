HoosierMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Recruiting
Baseball

Hoosiers Threatening to Crack Top 25 Again

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's two Big Ten wins last week got them knocking on the door of the Associated Press Top 25 poll again on Monday. The Hoosiers aren't there yet, but they're close.

Indiana, which is 13-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten, received 50 votes and checked in at No 29 in the AP poll. They were also No. 29 in the Coaches poll. The Hoosiers didn't have any votes in either poll last week after getting some national attention the previous five weeks.

It's been one full year since Indiana has been ranked. They were No. 22 in the Jan. 14, 2019 poll a year ago but fell out after that and never returned. During Archie Miller's two-plus years at Indiana, the Hoosiers have been ranked a total of six weeks, and have never been higher than No. 21.

Despite being ranked the third-best conference in the country behind the Big East and Big 12, the Big Ten doesn't have any teams ranked higher than No. 15. That's where the Michigan State Spartans sit, falling seven spots after losing to Purdue 71-42 on Sunday.

Maryland is ranked No. 17, Michigan is No 19, Ohio State is No. 21 and Illinois is No. 24. It's the first time Illinois has been ranked since December of 2014.

Iowa is one spot out of the top-25 at No. 26. Besides Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin, Purdue and Rutgers also received votes in the AP poll. That's 11 of the league's 14 teams getting some form of national recognition.

Iowa is actually ranked No. 24 in the Coaches poll and Illinois isn't. Also receiving votes in the Coaches poll were, in order,Indiana, Illinois, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Purdue.

Indiana has two road games this week, at Rutgers on Wednesday and at Nebraska on Saturday night.  

Gonzaga (18-1) is still No. 1 in both polls. For the complete polls, CLICK HERE

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

News & Views: Bench Rotations Will Be Ongoing Debate

Indiana got great play from its bench on Saturday in the win over Ohio State, and they'll need that to continue with two road games this week.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: 'The Switch' Flips the Script for Indiana in Breakout Win

Indiana might have turned around its season after beating mighty Ohio State 66-54 on Saturday, and the reason why is shocking.

Tom Brew

Rapid Reaction: Hoosiers Knock Off No. 11 Ohio State

Playing with fire that hadn't been seen in a few weeks, Indiana beat Ohio State in a huge Big Ten game at Assembly Hall.

Tom Brew

Sources: Former IMG Academy Coach Kevin Wright Joining Indiana Staff

Wright is one of the most respected coaches in the nation after having success at Carmel High School and then IMG Academy in Florida, the most prestigious prep school in the country for football players.

Tom Brew

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Hoosiers vs. Ohio State

Indiana absolutely has to hold serve Saturday and win at home against Ohio State, and maybe some added ball pressure and a shorter bench would help.

Tom Brew

Meet the Opponent: The Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State was on the verge of being ranked No. 1 in the country a few weeks ago, but now the Buckeyes come to Assembly Hall reeling and on a three-game losing streak.

Tom Brew

It's Official: Nick Sheridan's Promotion to Offensive Coordinator is Done

Indiana coach Tom Allen wanted to maintain continuity on the offensive side of the ball, and Nick Sheridan was the obvious choice to take over.

Tom Brew

Indiana Football Opener at Wisconsin Moved to Friday

Indiana has a huge conference game as its season opener in 2020, and the league has moved it up a day to Friday, Sept. 4 in a likely national TV window.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Despite Win, Hoosiers a Very Fragile Team Right Now

Beating undermanned Northwestern isn't huge in the big picture, but Indiana's rally saved what could have been a terrible situation.

Tom Brew

What Northwestern Coach Chris Collins Said After Loss to Indiana

Northwestern played well against Indiana for long stretches, but stop couldn't come up with enough stops down the stretch to stay winless in the Big Ten.

Tom Brew