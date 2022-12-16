Woodson Still Has Plans For Indiana Big Man Logan Duncomb
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Logan Duncomb, Indiana's 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore center, has been under the weather lately and wasn't available for three straight games. He was dressed again last Saturday in Las Vegas, but wasn't in game shape or able to really contribute yet.
That was too bad. Because in a game like that, where No. 9-ranked Arizona threw a ton of size at the Hoosiers in an 89-75 win, having Duncomb available to bang around with 7-foot center Oumar Ballo and 6-foot-11 forward Azuolas Tubelis might have helped.
Players and coaches alike were fast to praise Duncomb's growth over the summer, and in limited minutes so far this season, he has done some good things. He's scored 16 points and has nine rebounds in just 28 minutes of action.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who met with the media on Thursday, talked about Duncomb and his future role at the end of his news conference. He said he's absolutely hoping that Duncomb, a Cincinnati native, can be a factor throughout this 2022-23 season once he's healthy enough to play.
"I mean, the other night, he hadn't really practiced to be able to throw him in the game against Arizona,'' Woodson said. "That just wouldn't be fair to him, especially against those two big guys that they had.
"But moving forward, we need him to get back into some game shape and start practicing. This week was the first time we really had a chance to really get after one another, and it's been a couple tough days of practice. Moving forward, if he's in a position where I can throw him in ... He's done some good things for us early on. I date back to last season, too. Even the little, small minutes he got last season, he was productive. I won't be scared to throw him in if there's foul trouble or anything like that. But we got to get him back physically ready.''
That next chance might come on Saturday, when the Hoosiers travel to Kansas to take on the No. 6-ranked Jayhawks at Noon ET.
