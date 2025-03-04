Indiana Coach Teri Moren Gives Update On Lenée Beaumont, Sydney Fenn
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren had her final Inside Indiana radio show of the season on Monday. Among other things, she provided an update on the condition of injured Indiana basketball players Lenée Beaumont and Sydney Fenn.
Neither player has been able to play this season. Fenn, a 6-foot-3 freshman, has not yet played a collegiate game. Beaumont played 30 games as a freshman during the 2023-24 season.
“Beau is doing terrific. Syd Fenn is doing okay,” Moren told Inside Indiana radio host Austin Render.
“(Fenn’s) was a little bit more significant. The repair was a little bit more significant. Not that Beau’s wasn’t. Anytime you have knee surgery it’s significant,” Moren continued.
Moren said she was hoping Beaumont could be released to return to basketball activity by May.
Beaumont averaged three points per game off the bench during her freshman season. Her best game was an 11-point effort against Northwestern on Jan. 28, 2024 in a 100-59 Indiana victory.
Beaumont was to be an important part of Indiana’s plan for the 2024-25 season. She would have provided additional guard depth and was expected to be a regular part of Indiana’s rotation.
“She had such a great summer and was playing really good basketball,” Moren said.
Moren said that Beaumont’s injury occurred in the final practice session of the summer. Beaumont tried to play through the injury in preseason practices, but was unable to keep going.
“She really tried hard in the preseason just to play through a lot of pain and it just too much for her and so we made the decision (to have surgery),” Moren said.
Moren said Beaumont has been “terrific” as a teammate and Moren is hopeful Beaumont returns as a key cog for the Hoosiers during the 2025-26 season.
As for Fenn, she averaged 12 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks per game at Arizona Compass Prep in suburban Phoenix.
