Former Hoosier Devonte Green Makes Buzzer-Beater in Pro Debut

Devonte Green played his first game in the Greek professional basketball league on Saturday, and the former Indiana guard ended it in style.

Green hit a step-back three pointer at the buzzer to give Trikoupis BC a 73-70 victory over Aris, who is lead by former NBA champion Mario Chalmers.

Green, who played at Indiana from 2016 to 2020 and is the younger brother of recent NBA champion Danny Green, isn't shy about making big shots. He hit 164 three-pointers during his up-and-down Indiana career and scored 954 career points.

Green, who signed with the Greek club last month after spending much of the summer working out with his brother in Los Angeles, came off the bench in the opener for Trikoupis, played 15 minutes and change. He scored 10 points and had four rebounds and three assists.

The Greek Basket League plays a 22-week schedule. Green and his teammates play again next Saturday.

