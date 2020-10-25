SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Former Hoosier Devonte Green Makes Buzzer-Beater in Pro Debut

Tom Brew

Devonte Green played his first game in the Greek professional basketball league on Saturday, and the former Indiana guard ended it in style.

Green hit a step-back three pointer at the buzzer to give Trikoupis BC a 73-70 victory over Aris, who is lead by former NBA champion Mario Chalmers.

Green, who played at Indiana from 2016 to 2020 and is the younger brother of recent NBA champion Danny Green, isn't shy about making big shots. He hit 164 three-pointers during his up-and-down Indiana career and scored 954 career points.

Green, who signed with the Greek club last month after spending much of the summer working out with his brother in Los Angeles, came off the bench in the opener for Trikoupis, played 15 minutes and change. He scored 10 points and had four rebounds and three assists.

The Greek Basket League plays a 22-week schedule. Green and his teammates play again next Saturday.

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • BLACKMON SIGNS: Former Hoosier James Blackmon has signed to play professional basketball in Turkey this season. CLICK HERE
  • DE'RON DAVIS SIGNS ROOKIE CONTRACT IN IRELAND: Former Indiana forward De'Ron Davis will be playing his first professional season in Ireland. CLICK HERE
  • FREDDIE MCSWAIN SIGNS PRO DEAL: Former Indiana forward Freddie McSwain is heading into year three of playing professionally. CLICK HERE
  • ROBERT JOHNSON TALKS PRO CAREER: Former Indiana guard Robert Johnson caught up with Sports Illustrated to talk about his time at Indiana, his professional career and his passion for music. CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana Stuns No 8. Penn State OT, 36-35

A controversial call on a two-point conversion gave Indiana a victory over Penn State, its first win over a top-10 team in 33 years.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game vs. Penn State on Saturday

The Big Ten finally joins the college football party with a full slate of games on Saturday, including a big showdown with No. 8 Penn State traveling to Bloomington to take on the upstart Indiana Hoosiers.

Tom Brew

DraftKings Gambling Site to Refund Lost Bets on Penn State After Questionable Conversion

If you thought Indiana's finish was crazy, the gambling website DraftKings thought so, too. The gambling website is refunding money lost by Penn State bettors because of the controversial call.

Tom Brew

Happy 80th Birthday to Former Indiana Coach Bob Knight

It's Oct. 25, 2020, which means legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight turns 80 years old today at his home in Bloomington.

Tom Brew

Dodgers Lead World Series 2-1; Game Time, TV and Pitching Breakdown for Game 4

The Los Angeles Dodgers rode the pitching of Walker Buehler to an easy 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night. Here's all your information for Game 4, including game time, TV information and pitching matchups.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: None of My Scenarios Had Indiana Beating Penn State This Way

Indiana knocked off No. 8 Penn State in dramatic fashion on Saturday, getting a reasonable result in the most unreasonable way imaginable.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Can Indiana Actually Beat Penn State? Of Course They Can

The time has come for Indiana football to turn the corner against some of the big boys in the Big Ten, and that first golden opportunity comes on Saturday against No. 8 Penn State.

Tom Brew

by

corkusdelicti

Asked & Answered: 5 Questions About Penn State Heading into Opener With Indiana

Here's a quick primer on what the thinking is on the Penn State campus as the Nittany Lions prepare to take on Indiana on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Tom Brew

Dodgers Win Opener: World Series Game Time, TV, Pitching Breakdown for Game 2 Wednesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struck first in the 2020 World Series, winning Game 1 over the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 thanks to an impressive outing by Clayton Kershaw.

Tom Brew

World Series Primer: Game Times, TV Information, Pitching Breakdown for Game 1

The World Series begins Tuesday night with the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the upstart Tampa Bays in a battle of the two best teams in baseball all season.

Tom Brew