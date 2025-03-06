Indiana’s Faith Wiseman Seized Her Moment To Help Hoosiers Beat Oregon In Big Ten Tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Among hoped-for contributors from Indiana’s women’s basketball team going into its Big Ten Tournament opener against Oregon, it’s unlikely that Faith Wiseman would have been high on anyone’s list.
Wiseman, a freshman from Martinsville, Ind., had only compiled 28 minutes in 10 games played this season. The most she’s played in any single contest was six minutes against Oakland in December. All of her game appearances came at the end of blowouts, and only five of her games were against Big Ten teams.
The beauty of sports is that sometimes unexpected players are asked to fill a role. So it was for Wiseman on Thursday as her moment came, and she rose to it.
Wiseman played a career-high 10 minutes against Oregon. She didn’t score, but she kept the Hoosiers afloat at an important moment in the contest ultimately won by Indiana, 78-62.
“This is a great experience for Faith. As we move on and she moves on in our program, just to understand that Coach has been saying it, but it really did happen, it came true today that I had to be ready when my number was called,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said.
Wiseman’s moment came as a result of what could have been debilitating foul trouble suffered by Indiana’s post players. By the middle of the second quarter, Karoline Striplin, Lilly Meister and Yarden Garzon all had three fouls.
“Coach Rhet (Wierzba) came down to the end of the bench and talked to me and just kind of prepared me for what was going on,” Wiseman said. “At that point, I just took a deep breath and knew that my number was about to be called. I just tried the best I could.”
Wiseman came into the game with 2:45 left in the first half and helped Indiana hold on to its double-digit lead. The Hoosiers led 40-30 at halftime.
Wiseman’s more important contribution came in the second half. Striplin and Meister each got their fourth fouls by the 4:40 mark of the third quarter. Wiseman entered the fray again.
This time it was a far more crucial game situation. Oregon was playing better and had sliced into Indiana’s lead. Oregon would twice cut its deficit to six and once by five before the quarter ended.
Wiseman held her own. She drew two charges and had a key offensive rebound that would lead to a Yarden Garzon 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to give Indiana a double-digit lead for good.
“That was definitely exciting, especially when (Garzon) hit that three. I was really pumped about that,” Wiseman said.
Wiseman played three minutes into the fourth quarter before Moren felt safe enough to go back to the Hoosiers’ usual bigs.
With Wiseman in the game, Indiana didn’t concede any of the lead it had when she came in. That’s impressive considering that the Ducks like to originate most of their offensive attack at the rim.
Her performance impressed her veteran teammates, but did not surprise them.
“I think Faith has stayed ready all year. I think she's always the first player in the gym every single day, even though she doesn't play most games. She is still working out every single day, working on her craft, getting better,” Indiana guard Sydney Parrish said.
“She's taken the responsibility of, hey, maybe I won't get in a lot of these games, but I'm still going to be prepared, be ready, and step up when it's needed,” Parrish added.
Moren echoed Parrish’s thoughts about Wiseman’s work ethic and determination to be ready when her moment came.
“Sometimes when kids don't get the time, it's easy for them to choose not to come in that gym every day and try to keep getting better, and Faith has not been that kid,” Moren said. “(I’m) really proud of just how she just helped us hang on there.”
