Indiana Forward Race Thompson Enters Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Race Thompson has entered the transfer portal as of Wednesday afternoon.

Thompson becomes the fourth Hoosier, second today, to enter the transfer portal after the firing of Archie Miller, joining Parker Stewart, Armaan Franklin and Al Durham.

Thompson started every game for Indiana this season even though he was dealing with injuries to his face during the latter half of the season.

He averaged a career-high 9.1 points per game to go along with 6.2 rebounds per game. Thompson was often viewed as Indiana's glue guy, especially on the defensive end and on the glass.

Just because Thompson has entered the transfer portal doesn't mean he won't be playing for Indiana next season. As is the case for Franklin and Stewart, these players want to make sure they're keeping their options open as Indiana has yet to name a replacement for Miller.

The recent transfer portal news prompted this tweet from Trayce Jackson-Davis, Thompson's frontcourt partner:

Jackson-Davis still hasn't made a decision on whether he wants to stay at Indiana or pursue a career in the NBA.

Indiana freshmen Anthony Leal and Trey Galloway have both confirmed that they plan to stay with the program.

