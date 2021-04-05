Next Up: Indiana's Jordan Geronimo Says He's Staying With the Hoosiers, Too

Indiana freshman Jordan Geronimo has decided to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to the Hoosiers and new coach Mike Woodson.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The good news continues to roll in for Indiana's basketball program on Monday when freshman Jordan Geronimo announced on Twitter that he's withdrawing from the transfer portal and will stay with the Hoosiers.

Geronimo is a 6-foot-6 forward with great athletic ability. He was one of four true freshman on Indiana's roster a year ago, but he was the only one not from the state of Indiana along with teammates – and roommates – Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal and Khristian Lander. Geronimo is from Newark, N.J.

When Archie Miller was fired on March 15 after four subpar seasons with the Hoosiers, Geronimo and Lander both put their name in the transfer portal, along with Indiana veterans Armaan Franklin, Race Thompson, Parker Stewart and Al Durham.

Durham, who played four years at Indiana already, has moved on to Providence, but Stewart announced last week that he is coming back and Lander did the same on Monday. Leal and Galloway remained committed to the Hoosiers even after Miller's firing.

Sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's leading scorer and rebounder the past two seasons, also announced last Friday that he was returning for his junior season.

Geronimo played in 21 games off the bench for the Hoosiers, averaging 2.2 points per game. He shot 40 percent from three-point range (4-for-10) but was just 5-for-18 from the free throw line.

