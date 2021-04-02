Virginia Tech Transfer Jalen Cone Puts Indiana in Final Seven

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Cone has Indiana in his final seven schools, according to Tipton Edits.

Along with Indiana, Cone also included Oklahoma State, Penn State, Northern Arizona, Nebraska, Buffalo and Iowa State.

Cone played in 15 games last season, starting in four of them as he averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 35 percent from three.

Cone only played five minutes in the Hokies' game against Miami on Feb. 6 before leaving the game due to injury. It caused him to miss the final four games of the year, including the Round of 64 NCAA Tournament loss to Florida in overtime.

Cone was only a sophomore this past season and played in all 32 games when he was a freshman at Virginia Tech.

Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter, who was hired by Archie Miller last fall, is reportedly being kept on staff for Indiana and is still recruiting right now. Though no formal announcement has been made by Indiana, multiple media outlets reported earlier Wednesday that new head coach Mike Woodson was keeping Hunter on his staff.

Indiana is still waiting to see if Armaan Franklin, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander are going to come back next season or if they are going to transfer.

Parker Stewart announced he was coming back to Indiana on Wednesday, and Trayce Jackson-Davis still has a decision to make on whether he wants to go to the NBA or come back to Indiana for a third season.

It looks as if Woodson and Hunter are still being active, though, with Cone including the Hoosiers in his final six schools.

Related Stories: