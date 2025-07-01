Indiana Announces Dates For Nonconference Basketball Games in 2025-26 Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana released the dates and opponents for their 11 nonconference basketball games this winter, with showdowns against Kentucky and Louisville highlighting the slate.
The Hoosiers and Wildcats will renew their rivalry on Dec. 13 in Lexington, Ky., and the Hoosiers and Cardinals will play a week earlier in Indianapolis. IU has a game against Marquette in Chicago, plus seven home games, highlighted by a game with Kansas State of the Big 12 on Nov. 25.
"It was important to our staff that we put together a schedule that prepares us for the intensity of a 20-game Big Ten schedule," Indiana coach Darian DeVries said in a release from the school. "We were able to get some regional rivals in high-profile venues that will get us ready for the tough environments we will see this season in league play.
"We are also excited to get our first taste of Hoosier Nation with eight games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall."
Here are all of Indiana's nonconference games, with dates, locations, opponents, game times and TV information where applicable:
- NOVEMBER GAMES
- Nov. 5 (Wednesday) — Alabama A&M at Indiana, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- Nov. 9 (Sunday) — Indiana vs. Marquette, United Center, Chicago, Ill.
- Nov. 12 (Wednesday) — Milwaukee at Indiana, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- Nov. 16 (Sunday) — Incarnate Word at Indiana, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- Nov. 20 (Thursday) — Lindenwood at Indiana, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- Nov. 25 (Tuesday) — Kansas State at Indiana, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- Nov. 29 (Saturday) — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- DECEMBER GAMES
- Dec. 6 (Saturday) — Indiana vs. Louisville, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Dec. 13 (Saturday) — Indiana at Kentucky, Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.
- Dec. 20 (Saturday) — Chicago State at Indiana, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- Dec. 22 (Saturday) — Siena at Indiana, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
Indiana will also play 20 Big Ten conference games, two in December and the rest after the first of the year. The an expanded league now, the Hoosiers have a home and home series with just three teams — Purdue, Michigan State and Minnesota. They play everyone else just once.
Here are their 10 home opponents: Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin
Here are their 10 road opponents: Purdue, Michigan State, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers, UCLA, USC.
Indiana finished 19-13 a year ago and 10-10 in the Big Ten. Mike Woodson was released after his fourth season and was replaced by DeVries, who came in from West Virginia.