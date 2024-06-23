Indiana Basketball All-Time NBA Draft Picks
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball program has produced 78 NBA draft picks all-time, and Kel'el Ware will be the next when the 2024 Draft takes place on June 26 and 27 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
In 2023, Jalen Hood-Schifino became Indiana's 27th first-round pick, and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished 11th in NBA All-Rookie voting despite being picked No. 57 overall. Two Hoosiers were taken No. 1 overall pick throughout history, and four have been picked second.
From Jackson-Davis to Ward Williams in 1948, here's the full list of Indiana Hoosiers that have been taken in the NBA draft.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
- 2nd round, 57th pick by Washington (traded to Golden State) in 2023
Jalen Hood-Schifino
- 1st round, 17th pick by Los Andeles Lakers in 2023
Romeo Langford
- 1st round, 14th pick by Boston in 2019
Thomas Bryant
- 2nd round, 42nd pick by Los Angeles Lakers in 2017
OG Anunoby
- 1st Round, 23rd pick by Toronto in 2017
Noah Vonleh
- 1st round, 9th pick by Charlotte in 2014
Cody Zeller
- 1st round, 4th pick by Charlotte in 2013
Victor Oladipo
- 1st round, 2nd pick by Orlando in 2013
D.J. White
- 1st round, 29th pick by Detroit in 2008
Eric Gordon
- 1st round, 7th pick by Los Angeles Clippers in 2008
Bracey Wright
- 2nd round, 4th pick by Memphis in 2005
Jared Jeffries
- 1st round, 11th pick by Washington in 2002
Kirk Haston
- 1st round, 16th pick by Charlotte in 2001
A.J. Guyton
- 2nd round, 32nd pick by Chicago in 2000
Andrae Patterson
- 2nd round, 46th pick by Minnesota in 1998
Brian Evans
- 1st round, 27th pick by Orlando in 1996
Alan Henderson
- 1st round, 16th pick by Atlanta in 1995
Damon Bailey
- 2nd round, 44th pick by Indiana in 1994
Greg Graham
- 1st round, 17th pick by Charlotte in 1993
Calbert Cheaney
- 1st round, 6th pick by Washington in 1993
Jay Edwards
- 2nd round, 33rd pick by Los Angeles Clippers in 1989
Keith Smart
- 2nd round, 41st pick by Golden State in 1988
Dean Garett
- 2nd round, 38th pick by Phoenix in 1988
Daryl Thomas
- 4th round, 120th pick by Sacramento in 1987
Steve Alford
- 2nd round, 26th pick by Dallas in 1987
Uwe Blab
- 1st round, 17th pick by Dallas in 1985
Tony Brown
- 7th round, 141st pick by Indiana in 1983
Steve Bouchie
- 4th round, 78th pick by Detroit in 1983
Ted Kitchel
- 2nd round, 41st pick by Milwaukee in 1983
Jim Thomas
- 2nd round, 40th pick by Indiana in 1983
Randy Wittman
- 1st round, 22nd pick by Washington in 1983
Landon Turner
- 10th round, 225th pick by Boston in 1982
Steve Risley
- 8th round, 108th pick by Phoenix in 1981
Glen Grunwald
- 5th round, 115th pick by Boston in 1981
Ray Tolbert
- 1st round, 18th pick by New Jersey in 1981
Isiah Thomas
- 1st round, 2nd pick by Detroit in 1981
Butch Carter
- 2nd round, 37th pick by Los Angeles Lakers in 1980
Mike Woodson
- 1st round, 12th pick by New York in 1980
Wayne Radford
- 2nd round, 27th pick by Indiana in 1978
Kent Benson
- 1st round, 1st pick by Milwaukee in 1977
Tom Abernethy
- 3rd round, 43rd pick by Los Angeles Lakers in 1976
Bob Wilkerson
Quinn Buckner
- 1st round, 7th pick by Milwaukee in 1976
Scott May
- 1st round, 2nd pick by Chicago in 1976
John Laskowski
- 2nd round, 32nd pick by Chicago in 1975
Steve Green
- 2nd round, 30th pick by Chicago in 1975
John Ritter
- 8th round, 125th pick by Cleveland in 1973
George McGinnis
- 2nd round, 22nd pick by Philadelphia in 1973
Steve Downing
- 1st round, 17th pick by Boston in 1973
Joby Wright
- 2nd round, 18th pick by Seattle in 1972
Bubbles Harris
- 14th round, 208th pick by Cleveland in 1971
Ken Johnson
- 10th round, 162nd pick by Cleveland in 1970
Joe Cooke
- 6th round, 94th pick by Cleveland in 1970
Bill DeHeer
- 8th round, 105th pick by San Diego in 1969
Butch Joyner
- 9th round, 111th pick by Cincinnati in 1968
Jon McGlocklin
- 3rd round, 24th pick by Cincinnati in 1965
Tom Van Arsdale
- 2nd round, 11th pick by Detroit in 1965
Dick Van Arsdale
- 2nd round, 10th pick by New York in 1965
Jimmy Rayl
- 3rd round, 22nd pick by Cincinnati in 1963
Tom Bolyard
- 3rd round, 19th pick by Baltimore in 1963
Ron Horn
- 2nd round, 16th pick by St. Louis in 1961
Walt Bellamy
- 1st round, 1st pick by Chicago in 1961
Bob Wilkinson
- 12th round, 84th pick by St. Louis in 1960
Frank Radovich
- 2nd round, 14th pick by St. Louis in 1960
Archie Dees
- 1st round, 2nd pick by Cincinnati in 1958
Dick Neal
- 11th round, 79th pick by Boston in 1957
Wally Choice
- 11th round, 78th pick by St. Louis in 1956
Don Schlundt
- 2nd round, 14th pick by Syracuse in 1955
Charles Kraak
- 6th round, 49th pick by Fort Wayne in 1954
Lou Scott
- 5th round, 37th pick by Baltimore in 1954
Dick Farley
- 2nd round, 15th pick by Baltimore in 1954
Bob "Slick" Leonard
- 2nd round, 10th pick by Baltimore in 1954
Sam Miranda
- 7th round by Rochester in 1952
Bill Tosheff
- 4th round, 32nd pick by Indianapolis in 1951
Bill Garrett
- 2nd round, 16th pick by Boston in 1951
Jerry Stuteville
- 8th round by Indianapolis in 1950
Lou Watson
- 3rd round by Chicago in 1950
Ward Williams
- 1st round, 8th pick by Fort Wayne in 1948