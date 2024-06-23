Hoosiers Now

Indiana Basketball All-Time NBA Draft Picks

Here's the full list of every NBA Draft pick from Indiana University, spanning from 1948 to 2023.

Jalen Hood-Schifino with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventeenth by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.
Jalen Hood-Schifino with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventeenth by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball program has produced 78 NBA draft picks all-time, and Kel'el Ware will be the next when the 2024 Draft takes place on June 26 and 27 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

In 2023, Jalen Hood-Schifino became Indiana's 27th first-round pick, and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished 11th in NBA All-Rookie voting despite being picked No. 57 overall. Two Hoosiers were taken No. 1 overall pick throughout history, and four have been picked second.

From Jackson-Davis to Ward Williams in 1948, here's the full list of Indiana Hoosiers that have been taken in the NBA draft.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

  • 2nd round, 57th pick by Washington (traded to Golden State) in 2023

Jalen Hood-Schifino

  • 1st round, 17th pick by Los Andeles Lakers in 2023

Romeo Langford

  • 1st round, 14th pick by Boston in 2019

Thomas Bryant

  • 2nd round, 42nd pick by Los Angeles Lakers in 2017

OG Anunoby

  • 1st Round, 23rd pick by Toronto in 2017

Noah Vonleh

  • 1st round, 9th pick by Charlotte in 2014

Cody Zeller

  • 1st round, 4th pick by Charlotte in 2013

Victor Oladipo

  • 1st round, 2nd pick by Orlando in 2013

D.J. White

  • 1st round, 29th pick by Detroit in 2008

Eric Gordon

  • 1st round, 7th pick by Los Angeles Clippers in 2008

Bracey Wright

  • 2nd round, 4th pick by Memphis in 2005

Jared Jeffries

  • 1st round, 11th pick by Washington in 2002

Kirk Haston

  • 1st round, 16th pick by Charlotte in 2001

A.J. Guyton

  • 2nd round, 32nd pick by Chicago in 2000

Andrae Patterson

  • 2nd round, 46th pick by Minnesota in 1998

Brian Evans

  • 1st round, 27th pick by Orlando in 1996

Alan Henderson

  • 1st round, 16th pick by Atlanta in 1995

Damon Bailey

  • 2nd round, 44th pick by Indiana in 1994

Greg Graham

  • 1st round, 17th pick by Charlotte in 1993

Calbert Cheaney

  • 1st round, 6th pick by Washington in 1993

Jay Edwards

  • 2nd round, 33rd pick by Los Angeles Clippers in 1989

Keith Smart

  • 2nd round, 41st pick by Golden State in 1988

Dean Garett

  • 2nd round, 38th pick by Phoenix in 1988

Daryl Thomas

  • 4th round, 120th pick by Sacramento in 1987

Steve Alford

  • 2nd round, 26th pick by Dallas in 1987

Uwe Blab

  • 1st round, 17th pick by Dallas in 1985

Tony Brown

  • 7th round, 141st pick by Indiana in 1983

Steve Bouchie

  • 4th round, 78th pick by Detroit in 1983

Ted Kitchel

  • 2nd round, 41st pick by Milwaukee in 1983

Jim Thomas

  • 2nd round, 40th pick by Indiana in 1983

Randy Wittman

  • 1st round, 22nd pick by Washington in 1983

Landon Turner

  • 10th round, 225th pick by Boston in 1982

Steve Risley

  • 8th round, 108th pick by Phoenix in 1981

Glen Grunwald

  • 5th round, 115th pick by Boston in 1981

Ray Tolbert

  • 1st round, 18th pick by New Jersey in 1981

Isiah Thomas

  • 1st round, 2nd pick by Detroit in 1981

Butch Carter

  • 2nd round, 37th pick by Los Angeles Lakers in 1980

Mike Woodson

  • 1st round, 12th pick by New York in 1980

Wayne Radford

  • 2nd round, 27th pick by Indiana in 1978

Kent Benson

  • 1st round, 1st pick by Milwaukee in 1977

Tom Abernethy

  • 3rd round, 43rd pick by Los Angeles Lakers in 1976

Quinn Buckner

  • 1st round, 7th pick by Milwaukee in 1976

Scott May

  • 1st round, 2nd pick by Chicago in 1976

John Laskowski

  • 2nd round, 32nd pick by Chicago in 1975

Steve Green

  • 2nd round, 30th pick by Chicago in 1975

John Ritter

  • 8th round, 125th pick by Cleveland in 1973

George McGinnis

  • 2nd round, 22nd pick by Philadelphia in 1973

Steve Downing

  • 1st round, 17th pick by Boston in 1973

Joby Wright

  • 2nd round, 18th pick by Seattle in 1972

Bubbles Harris

  • 14th round, 208th pick by Cleveland in 1971

Ken Johnson

  • 10th round, 162nd pick by Cleveland in 1970

Joe Cooke

  • 6th round, 94th pick by Cleveland in 1970

Bill DeHeer

  • 8th round, 105th pick by San Diego in 1969

Butch Joyner

  • 9th round, 111th pick by Cincinnati in 1968

Jon McGlocklin

  • 3rd round, 24th pick by Cincinnati in 1965

Tom Van Arsdale

  • 2nd round, 11th pick by Detroit in 1965

Dick Van Arsdale

  • 2nd round, 10th pick by New York in 1965

Jimmy Rayl

  • 3rd round, 22nd pick by Cincinnati in 1963

Tom Bolyard

  • 3rd round, 19th pick by Baltimore in 1963

Ron Horn

  • 2nd round, 16th pick by St. Louis in 1961

Walt Bellamy

  • 1st round, 1st pick by Chicago in 1961

Bob Wilkinson

  • 12th round, 84th pick by St. Louis in 1960

Frank Radovich

  • 2nd round, 14th pick by St. Louis in 1960

Archie Dees

  • 1st round, 2nd pick by Cincinnati in 1958

Dick Neal

  • 11th round, 79th pick by Boston in 1957

Wally Choice

  • 11th round, 78th pick by St. Louis in 1956

Don Schlundt

  • 2nd round, 14th pick by Syracuse in 1955

Charles Kraak

  • 6th round, 49th pick by Fort Wayne in 1954

Lou Scott

  • 5th round, 37th pick by Baltimore in 1954

Dick Farley

  • 2nd round, 15th pick by Baltimore in 1954

Bob "Slick" Leonard

  • 2nd round, 10th pick by Baltimore in 1954

Sam Miranda

  • 7th round by Rochester in 1952

Bill Tosheff

  • 4th round, 32nd pick by Indianapolis in 1951

Bill Garrett

  • 2nd round, 16th pick by Boston in 1951

Jerry Stuteville

  • 8th round by Indianapolis in 1950

Lou Watson

  • 3rd round by Chicago in 1950

Ward Williams

  • 1st round, 8th pick by Fort Wayne in 1948
