Indiana's Kel'el Ware Begins NBA Draft Combine; Lottery Order Revealed Sunday
The 2024 NBA Draft Combine begins Sunday, and Indiana's Kel'el Ware was one of 78 players invited to participate in the weeklong event.
The combine will take place at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Fans can watch the combine on Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
Players will showcase their skills through drills, measurements, athletic testing, medical examinations, team interviews and five-on-five scrimmaging in front of NBA team representatives in hopes of raising their stock before the 2024 NBA Draft on June 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC and ESPN in New York.
Ware is coming off a breakout sophomore season at Indiana, where he earned All-Big Ten second-team honors and made the Big Ten All-Defensive team. Under coach Mike Woodson, Ware led the Hoosiers with 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He was efficient inside and out, shooting 58.6% from the field and 42.5% on 40 3-point attempts.
The 7-footer had 15 double-doubles in 30 games, and he blocked three or more shots in eight games. At Indiana, Ware more than doubled his averages from his freshman year at Oregon, where he scored 6.6 points and grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game.
In recent mock drafts, Ware was projected to be taken 17th by The Ringer and 26th by Sporting News, but CBS Sports did not have him going in their first-round mock. Bleacher Report tabbed Ware No. 20 overall on their top-50 big board heading into the combine.
The full list of combine participants was released on May 3, but some players could join this list based on their performances at the G League Elite Camp.
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will also take place on Sunday and reveal the order of the first 14 picks in June's draft. The rest of the first-round order will be determined by the outcome of the ongoing playoffs.
The Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards have the best chance to get the No. 1 overall pick at 14%, followed closely by the Charlotte Hornets at 13.3% and the Portland Trailblazers at 13.2%. Here are the odds for each team in the lottery.
