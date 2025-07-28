Ex Pacers, Indiana Basketball Standout Thomas Bryant in 'Advanced' Talks Overseas
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After his star brightened during the Indiana Pacers' run to the NBA Finals, former Indiana men's basketball center Thomas Bryant is reportedly close to heading overseas.
Bryant is in "advanced negotiations" with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, according to TeleSport, and is nearing a contract worth $3 million annually. European site BasketFaul added that Bryant "will wait for offers from the NBA until the last moment."
Panathinaikos previously pursued Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas, but the Nuggets blocked the move. Bryant, subsequently, became the team's top candidate to start at center, per TeleSport.
Bryant, who turns 28 years old July 31, appeared in 56 games for the Pacers this past season. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while playing 15.1 minutes per game. His biggest highlight came in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, scoring 11 points in 13 minutes while going 3-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-10, 248-pound Bryant played at Indiana from 2015-17. A starter in all 69 appearances, Bryant averaged 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 59.2% from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range in two seasons with the Hoosiers.
Since going undrafted in 2017, Bryant has carved out a lengthy NBA career. He spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he found longevity with the Washington Wizards, whom he stayed with from 2018-2022.
Bryant played for the Lakers and Nuggets during the 2022-23 season, and he joined the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 campaign. In December, the Heat traded Bryant to the Pacers, who often utilized him as a reserve big man.
Now, barring a late offer from an NBA team, Bryant appears poised to leave the United States for the first time in his basketball career.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
RISTIC RECAP FROM EUROBASKET: Indiana men's basketball freshman guard Aleksa Ristic averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 assists in seven games for the Serbian National Team. CLICK HERE.
CATCHING UP WITH 'JBJ': Former Indiana men's basketball standout James Blackmon Jr. lost two seasons due to a knee injury, but he found himself along the way. CLICK HERE.
FERRELL BACK HOME WITH ASSEMBLY BALL: Entering his 10th professional season, former Indiana basketball star Yogi Ferrell remains driven by his father, Kevin Duane Ferrell Sr., who passed in 2024. CLICK HERE.