Indiana Basketball a Finalist for 2026 Four-Star Recruit
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana men's basketball is among the final nine options for 2026 four-star power forward Latrell Allmond.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Allmond released his top nine schools Friday, and the Hoosiers made his shortlist. Allmond is also considering a pair of Big Ten foes in Michigan State and Maryland, in addition to Tennessee, Virginia, Arizona, Kansas, Miami and Oklahoma State.
Allmond, who received an offer from Indiana on May 8 and visited Bloomington on June 17, is ranked in the top 40 nationally by several outlets. According to Rivals recruiting insider Joe Tipton, Allmond will visit Kansas on Aug. 28 and he's taken unofficial visits to Oklahoma State, Tennessee and Virginia.
The Richmond, Va., native intends to announce his college decision on his birthday, Oct. 13.
Allmond told Tipton he has a strong relationship with Indiana assistant Kenny Johnson, who previously tried recruiting Allmond to Georgetown, and learned more about Indiana head coach Darian DeVries on his visit.
"Coach DeVries, I got to know him a lot more and how his offense is run," Allmond said. "We were able to see the new Indiana culture they’re trying to establish over there. When I was there, I got to see history there, how many championships they’ve won. It’s definitely a winning culture.
"The school seemed like a whole big family. My relationship with the staff has grown tremendously. I got to see a lot of the staff on my visit, see the new guys and how they get into the lab with their players."
On the 2024-25 Adidas 3SSB circuit, Allmond averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.
Indiana's 2026 recruiting class, the first full group under DeVries, currently holds just one commitment: Prince-Alexander Moody, a four-star combo guard from Forestville, Maryland.
Nevertheless, the Hoosiers have enjoyed a successful week on the recruiting trail, landing in the top 12 for the nation's top point guard, Taylen Kinney, and the final seven for five-star wing Anthony Thompson.
