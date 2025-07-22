Former Indiana Men's Basketball Assistant Hired by Oregon
Former Indiana men's basketball associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has reversed course and will be staying in the Big Ten this season.
Rosemond, who departed Indiana after head coach Mike Woodson stepped down at the end of this past season, will be an assistant coach at Oregon, the Ducks announced in a press release Monday. Rosemond initially joined LSU's coaching staff April 7, but the 2003 Oregon alumnus evidently had a change of heart when presented with a homecoming opportunity.
"We are really excited to have Yasir back in Eugene," Oregon head coach Dana Altman said in the release. "His experience in developing student-athletes will be a great addition to our program."
Oregon had a vacant spot on its coaching staff after assistant Louis Rowe left for Cleveland State on April 24, two-and-a-half weeks after Rosemond joined LSU.
Rosemond was on the Hoosiers' bench during each of Woodson's four seasons at the helm, and he was the first of Indiana's three assistant coaches from the 2024-25 campaign to be hired elsewhere this spring. Fellow assistants Kenya Hunter and Brian Walsh went to Texas and Ohio State, respectively.
The 47-year-old Rosemond, who also has experience at Alabama, Georgia, Samford and Seattle, has deep ties to Oregon. Rosemond played his final two years of college basketball for the Ducks from 1997-99, and he returned to graduate in 2003. He served as Oregon's director of operations and, later, an assistant coach from 2005-10.
Rosemond has no prior ties to Altman -- Rosemond's final season in Eugene preceded Altman's first as head coach.
The Ducks' connection to Indiana's program didn't merely ignite with Rosemond's arrival. Indiana head coach Darian DeVries spent 12 seasons as an assistant under Altman at Creighton, and Altman previously said the Big Ten "got a little better" when the Hoosiers hired DeVries in March.
Indiana and Oregon played once in the regular season and again in the Big Ten Tournament during the 2024-25 campaign. The Ducks won both contests, taking a 73-64 victory March 4 in Eugene while surging to a 72-59 triumph March 13 in Indianapolis.
