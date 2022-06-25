Piecing Together Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule For 2022-23

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Now that a few of the Indiana basketball pieces are starting to fall into the place for the 2022-23 season, it's a good time to tell you everything we know about the upcoming schedule.

This week we've learned the Hoosiers' 20 Big Ten opponents, and we all got the matchup we wanted in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, with the Hoosiers set to square off with national runner-up North Carolina, the likely choice to be ranked No. 1 in the country.

A few other nonconference games have been set too, some officially, others not. The fully schedule will be announced sometime in July.

Here's what we know so far, through multiple reports. And we'll update it as new information comes out.

November games

Date TBD — Gavitt Games: There has been no announcement yet — or even any good hints — but the Hoosiers will be playing in this Big Ten/Big East event this season. It will probably be a road game since they played St. John's in Bloomington a year ago.

There has been no announcement yet — or even any good hints — but the Hoosiers will be playing in this Big Ten/Big East event this season. It will probably be a road game since they played St. John's in Bloomington a year ago. Nov. 20 (Sunday) — Miami of Ohio at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.: This game and the two that follow are likely going to be part of the Hoosier Classic. Indiana did this last year too, playing Louisiana, Marshall and Jackson State. These have not been announced yet either.

This game and the two that follow are likely going to be part of the Hoosier Classic. Indiana did this last year too, playing Louisiana, Marshall and Jackson State. These have not been announced yet either. Nov. 23 (Wednesday) — Little Rock at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.: Hoosier Classic, game two.

Hoosier Classic, game two. Nov. 25 (Friday) — Jackson State at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Hoosier Classic, game three.

Hoosier Classic, game three. Nov. 30 (Wednesday) — Big Ten/ACC Challenge, North Carolina at Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. This game is official, as it was announced this week with the full Big Ten/ACC Challenge lineup. These two teams are the likely conference favorites heading into the year, so this is a great matchup, Don't be surprised if the Tar Heels are the No. 1 ranked team in the country in the preseason.

December games

Dec. 3-8 — Big Ten conference games: There will be two Big Ten conference games this week, one at home and one on the road. The opponents for Indiana's 20 conference games have been announced, but not the dates and locations.

There will be two Big Ten conference games this week, one at home and one on the road. The opponents for Indiana's 20 conference games have been announced, but not the dates and locations. Dec. 10 (Saturday) — Indiana vs. Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev. This game is going to be played at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. The Wildcats went 33-4 last year and won the Pac-12

This game is going to be played at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas. The Wildcats went 33-4 last year and won the Pac-12 Dec. 17 (Saturday) — Indiana at Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. This home-and home series is replacing the Crossroads Classic on Indiana's schedule. The Jayhawks are the defending national champions.

This home-and home series is replacing the Crossroads Classic on Indiana's schedule. The Jayhawks are the defending national champions. Dec. 23 (Friday) — Kennesaw State vs. Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.

Big Ten conference games

Home games: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin.

Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin. Away games: Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers.

Big Ten Tournament

March 8-12 at the United Center, in Chcago, Ill. — Indiana won two games (Michigan and No. 1 seed Illinois) last year before losing to Iowa on a last-second shot in the semifinals. The Hoosiers have never won this tournament, and have only. reached the finals once, losing to Iowa in 2001.

NCAA Tournament

March 14-15 (Tuesday-Wednesday): First Four in Dayton, Ohio

First Four in Dayton, Ohio March 16-19 (Thursday-Sunday): First and second-round sites — Albany, N.Y.; Birmingham, Ala.; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, N.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Sacramento, Calif.

First and second-round sites — Albany, N.Y.; Birmingham, Ala.; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colo.; Des Moines, Iowa; Greensboro, N.C.; Orlando, Fla.; Sacramento, Calif. March 23-26 (Thursday-Sunday): Regional sites: East — Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.; South — KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.; Midwest — Kansas City, Mo.; West — Las Vegas, Nev.

Regional sites: East — Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y.; South — KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.; Midwest — Kansas City, Mo.; West — Las Vegas, Nev. April 1-3 (Saturday-Monday): Final Four — NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Related stories on Indiana basketball