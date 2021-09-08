Indiana's 2021-22 Big Ten Basketball Schedule Released

Indiana's 20-game Big Ten regular season schedule, the first under new coach Mike Woodson, was announced by the league on Wednesday. There are a lot of difficult stretches, as you would expect.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Big Ten released its full 2021-22 basketball schedule on Wednesday, and several big dates jump out on the 20-game league schedule for Indiana. It starts in 63 days, with the first Big Ten game at home against Nebraska on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The schedule was released during a 30-minute show on the Big Ten Network. The league, which had nine teams in the NCAA Tournament last year, should be strong once again.

Here is the Big Ten's opening weekend schedule:

Dec. 3 – Iowa at Purdue; Rutgers at Illinois

Iowa at Purdue; Rutgers at Illinois Dec. 4 – Nebraska at Indiana

Nebraska at Indiana Dec. 5 –Northwestern at Maryland; Ohio State at Penn State

Indiana's final regular season game with be March 5 against Purdue in West Lafayette.

Here's what we know so far about Indiana's Big Ten schedule:

Dec. 4 – vs. Nebraska in Bloomington, Ind.

vs. Nebraska in Bloomington, Ind. Jan. 5 – vs. Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind.

vs. Ohio State in Bloomington, Ind. Jan. 20 – vs. Purdue in Bloomington, Ind.

– vs. Purdue in Bloomington, Ind. Feb. 19 – at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio

at Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio March 5 – at Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.

Here's what we know about Indiana's nonconference schedule so far, based on reports. The school hasn't released the full schedule yet. There have also been reports that Indiana has contracted with Louisiana-Lafayette and Jackson State, but no dates were confirmed with the reports.

Here's what we know so far.

Nov. 9 – Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Nov. 12 – Northern Illinois vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Nov. 17 – Gavitt Tipoff Games: St. John’s at Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Gavitt Tipoff Games: St. John’s at Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Nov. 27 – Marshall vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Marshall vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Nov. 30 – Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Indiana at Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Indiana at Syracuse at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Dec. 12 – Merrimack vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Merrimack vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 18 – Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

Crossroads Classic: Indiana vs. Notre Dame at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Dec. 22 – Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Northern Kentucky vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Dec. 29 – UNC Asheville vs. Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Here are the opponents that Indiana will play during its 20-game Big Ten schedule: