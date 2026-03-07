Indiana's Big Ten Tournament Path Is Taking Shape

Most of the Big Ten Tournament bracket is still subject to change, but Indiana's spot is secure.

The Hoosiers are locked in as the No. 10 seed, and their first game will be March 11 at 5:30 p.m. CT against the No. 15 or No. 18 seed at the United Center in Chicago.

The Big Ten Tournament could be pivotal for a team like Indiana, which is considered one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN's Joe Lunardi. Saturday's game at Ohio State will certainly impact the Hoosiers' hopes of reaching the big dance in coach Darian DeVries' first season, but they likely need a win or two in the conference tournament to feel good on Selection Sunday.

Here's a look at the Big Ten standings as of Friday afternoon.

Michigan (18-1) Michigan State (15-4) Nebraska (14-5) Illinois (14-5) Purdue (13-6) Wisconsin (13-6) UCLA (12-7) Ohio State (11-8) Iowa (10-9) Indiana (9-10) USC (7-12) Washington (7-12) Minnesota (7-12) Northwestern (5-14) Rutgers (5-14) Oregon (4-15) Maryland (4-15) Penn State (3-16)

Indiana's Big Ten Tournament path

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Tuesday, March 10 –– Bye

Wednesday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

No. 10 Indiana vs. winner of No. 18 Penn State vs. No. 15 Northwestern/Rutgers

Thursday, March 12 at 5:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 7 seed (Ohio State, UCLA or Purdue)

Friday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network

No. 10 Indiana vs. No. 2 seed (Michigan State or Nebraska)

Saturday, March 14 at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

At this point, Indiana could play the No. 3, 6, 11 or 14 seed. Assuming no major upsets, the most likely outcome is playing the No. 3 seed, which is either Michigan State, Illinois or Nebraska.

Sunday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m CT on CBS

No. 1 seed Michigan has been the class of the Big Ten all season and would be the most likely Big Ten Tournament championship matchup for the Hoosiers, if they were to make such a deep run. If the Wolverines get tripped up somewhere along the way, Indiana's next most likely opponent would be the No. 4 seed (Illinois, Purdue or Wisconsin) or the No. 5 seed (Illinois, Nebraska, Purdue or Wisconsin).

If the favorites all win their games this weekend, here's what the 2026 Big Ten Tournament would look like.

Both MSU and Michigan escaped without an upset on Thursday night, so there is no change to the projected Big Ten Tournament bracket.



MSU can move up to the No. 2 seed with a win over Michigan on Sunday or a loss by Nebraska versus Iowa. pic.twitter.com/rkJVuBBjmG — Spartans Illustrated (@Spartans_Illo) March 6, 2026

Thought's on Indiana's draw

The Hoosiers shouldn't have much of an issue winning their first game against Rutgers, Northwestern or Penn State. Sure, Indiana lost at home to Northwestern in the lone matchup of the season, but it'd still be somewhat heavily favored in a rematch. Penn State and Rutgers were two of Indiana's easiest games of the regular season, winning 113-72 and 82-59, respectively.

A lot depends on whether Indiana defeats Ohio State in Saturday's regular season finale, but the Hoosiers second Big Ten Tournament game could essentially serve as an NCAA Tournament play-in game. It could be a rematch against Ohio State, or matchup with two teams Indiana has beaten this season: UCLA and Purdue.

Indiana would rather play Ohio State or UCLA in this scenario, though, with the point spread likely leaning only a few points in either direction. The less favorable matchup would be Purdue, which dominated the Hoosiers 93-64 at Mackey Arena on Feb. 20.

Two wins feels like Indiana's best case scenario in the Big Ten Tournament, as it'd have to play Michigan State or Nebraska on Friday. Indiana was 0-3 against those teams in the regular season and hasn't been very competitive against the top of the Big Ten this year.

A third win would certainly punch Indiana's ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but one or two might be enough if the Hoosiers win Saturday at Ohio State.