Indiana-Illinois Availability Report: Reneau Out, Jakucionis Questionable
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tuesday's game between Indiana and Illinois comes with plenty of injury news to monitor.
According to the Big Ten availability report, Indiana will be without junior power forward Malik Reneau and sophomore guard Gabe Cupps. Indiana redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton and sophomore guard Kanaan Carlyle are listed questionable.
On the other side, Illinois star freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis is listed questionable. Jakucionis leads the Illini with 16.4 points and 5.4 assists per game. He suffered a left forearm injury Jan. 5 at Washington, which caused him to miss the last two games – a 91-52 win over Penn State and an 82-72 loss to USC.
Without Jakucionis, Illinois coach Brad Underwood has inserted 6-foot-8 freshman Will Riley into the starting lineup the last two games. Riley scored seven points in both games but shot 5-for-18 from the field.
Reneau is Indiana's leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, but he has missed the last three full games with a right knee injury. In effect, he's missed four games with the injury he suffered on the second possession against Rutgers. Without Reneau, Indiana defeated Rutgers, Penn State and USC but most recently lost 85-60 at Iowa.
Without Reneau, Indiana coach Mike Woodson has turned to senior wing Luke Goode. He made 10-of-15 3-pointers against Rutgers, Penn State and USC but finished with just three points on 1-for-6 shooting Saturday at Iowa.
Cupps being listed out is not a surprise as he hasn't played since Nov. 29 against Providence in the Bahamas. Cupps underwent surgery for a meniscus injury and remains out indefinitely.
It's a good sign that Newton is listed questionable for Indiana. The program announced Dec. 18 that he'd be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury but was expected to return this season. Newton has not played since Dec. 6 against Miami of Ohio, and he's been listed out the last six games.
Carlyle is a new name that popped up on Tuesday's availability report. He played 22 minutes Saturday at Iowa and showed no obvious signs of sustaining an injury in that game. The Stanford transfer is averaging 4.7 points per game on 28.3% shooting in 14 games this season.
We will update this story prior to game time if more information is known regarding these players' statuses for Tuesday's game at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana will try to shake off its lopsided loss at Iowa as Illinois comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. To do so, the Hoosiers need better performances from their upperclassmen. Here's how to watch, with gametime, TV information and a good preview of the game. CLICK HERE
- GOODE FACING FORMER TEAM: Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, Illinois coach Brad Underwood spoke highly of Luke Goode, who transferred from Illinois to Indiana for his senior year. CLICK HERE
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana is a perfect 11-0 at Assembly Hall so far this season, but the Hoosiers have their biggest challenge yet with Illinois on Tuesday night. Here's the latest on the point spread, with a great history vs. the number for both teams. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Indiana and Illinois meet each other Tuesday on short rest and after disappointing losses. The Illini are dealing with injuries and inconsistency. Here's a close look at Illinois. CLICK HERE
- THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR: The Hoosiers face an Illinois team that plays fast, shoots lots of 3-pointers and rebounds the ball as well as any team in the country. CLICK HERE
- JAKUCIONIS UPDATE: Illinois star freshman Kasparas Jakucionis leads the team with 16.4 points and 5.4 assists per game, but he has missed the last two games due to injury. CLICK HERE