Indiana Lands 2027 International Big Man Felix Kiehlneker: Scouting Report and Fit

The Big Ten has a reputation for being a big, physical league. But it’s one thing to be aware of that. It’s vastly different living it. And in 2025-26, during Darian DeVries’ maiden voyage in the conference, he learned it firsthand.

This offseason, he and his staff turned to the transfer portal – specifically Aiden Sherrell and Samet Yigitoglu – to remedy that malady.



And in 2027-28, those two (if they elect to stick around, of course) will have additional depth behind them: 7-footer Felix Kiehlneker, who committed to the Hoosiers on Tuesday (per Jonathan Givony of Draft Express).

NEWS: German 7-footer Felix Kiehlneker has committed to Indiana in the class of 2027, agents Michael Canty and Craig Snow of Wyn Sports Group told DraftExpress.



The 18-year-old ratiopharm Ulm product was Germany's starting center at this summer's FIBA U18 EuroBasket. pic.twitter.com/EekRulTvvu — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) September 15, 2026

Indiana basketball commit Felix Kiehlneker scouting report

Offensively, Kiehlneker mostly lives around the rim. He isn’t a dynamite post-up threat just yet, but he is an excellent option in pick-and-roll action. Kiehlneker rolls hard and he is naturally a big target.

If he’s fed the ball when diving to the rim, he often finishes it off with a dunk – or he’ll take one dribble, bounce a defender and finish through them. Kiehlneker, a high-IQ player, also has a knack for sealing off his defender if the ball-screen initiator turns the corner.

Around the basket, Kiehlneker has a baby hook, but he tends to just dunk it or kiss it off the glass. He has shown flashes with his left hand, but he does prefer to get back to his right whenever possible.

His footwork isn’t elite, but Kiehlneker is fairly instinctual and has shown potential as a back-to-the-basket threat. His shooting isn’t a legitimate weapon in his game at this moment, but his mechanics are fairly sound – which always signals upside.

A large portion of Kiehlneker’s scoring opportunities also come from offensive boards. And he doesn’t just rely on his size and length. Kiehlneker has that innate ability to see where the ball is coming off the rim – and then he goes and pursues it.

German big man Felix Kiehlneker (2008) has committed to Indiana per @DraftExpress



Good developmental pickup for the class of ‘27 here, adding a 6’10 big who averaged 10.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 1.5 BPG in the ANGT qualifiers playing for Ulm last season pic.twitter.com/MZZjaSeJN7 — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) September 15, 2026

Defensively, he is naturally a superb shot-blocker. He has the physical traits and is certainly looking for any opportunity to send a shot back (although he does a great job of staying on his feet). Kiehlneker is an impactful rim-protector in transition, in help side and in isolation situations.

He walls up well against posting bigs, but he’s also surprisingly agile. Kiehlneker can survive on islands against guards, utilizing his length to get back into plays if they get a step or to get a contest on a jumper.

How will Felix Kiehlneker fit at Indiana in 2027-28?

Sherrell and Yigitoglu, assuming they run it back in Bloomington, will surely be the starters while fellow German big man Clemens Sokolov figures to be the primary backup in 2027-28.

But if any of those players dart next offseason, Kiehlneker would step into the rotation – almost surely as a back-end rotational piece, though. Once he bulks up, Kiehlneker will be a solid two-way option off the bench, serving as a pick-and-roll player on offense, a paint-patroller on defense and a glass-cleaner on both ends. And if his jumper comes around, he could be a star.