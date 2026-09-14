One Potential Indiana Football Concern Revealed in Week 2 vs Howard

Based strictly on the box score, Indiana could not have played a better game in Week 2. 505 yards to 57. Only four first downs allowed and zero points. Just two penalties committed.

But it wasn’t a perfect outing. The defense may have been out of this world. On the other end, though, the Hoosiers, despite putting up 505 yards and seven touchdowns, weren’t entirely firing on all cylinders. Or, more accurately, one Hoosier wasn’t: quarterback Josh Hoover.

Is Josh Hoover's Week 2 inaccuracy a potential problem with Big Ten play looming?

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) passes during the Indiana versus Howard football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hoover’s final stat line read as follows: 6-of-11 for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Throwing a touchdown on 66.7 percent of his attempts wasn’t half bad. But his inaccuracy was. We’re nitpicking to an extent, but Hoover wasn’t wheeling and dealing in Week 2 to the level he is undoubtedly capable of.

Early in the first quarter, Hoover underthrew a ball on a sideline throw to Tyler Morris, and the pass bounced off the helmet of a Howard defender. In Big Ten play, that’s not just an incompletion; it’s an interception.

On the opening touchdown, Hoover’s throw to standout wide receiver Charlie Becker was almost identical. But Becker, arguably the top 50/50 ball receiver in the nation, made a tremendous play and came down with it in the end zone. But Becker shouldn't have needed to make a contested catch.

The second score – a slant thrown to Becker – was a fairly well thrown ball that Hoover snuck over the outstretched arms of a Howard linebacker. Then he hit a wide-open Shazz Preston for a third score.

In the second quarter, Hoover threw a deep ball to Davion Chandler, who had a step on his man, but Hoover put the ball in an awkward spot that gave Chandler no opportunity to make a play on it.

Curt Cignetti and Co. clearly wanted to establish the run game on Saturday, so Hoover didn’t get many chances to showcase his abilities. But on the few occasions he was turned loose, Hoover didn’t exactly impress. (He also had a fumble, which was recovered by Indiana.)

The primary concern with Hoover entering the 2026 campaign was turnovers. He led the Big 12 with 13 interceptions last year. He is yet to throw one through two games with Indiana, but it’s not as though he’s been through the gauntlet.

Against high-level defenses – namely Ohio State and Michigan – a few of Hoover’s throws in Week 2 may have been picked off. It is difficult to elevate play to an elite standard against lower-level competition, but Hoover needs to work out the inaccuracy kinks, otherwise Indiana may find itself in unfamiliar holes far too often – or be on the wrong side of massive momentum shifts come league play.

He seems to be comfortable in the system, in full command of the offense and we know Hoover has the ability – Cignetti himself has described Hoover as “very accurate” – he just needs to be consistent.

Ideally, he flips the switch next week against Western Kentucky to ensure the Hoosiers offense is running like a well-oiled machine come Week 4 against Northwestern.