Indiana Men's Basketball Has A Lot Of Top 25 Teams To Play Coming Soon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the second straight week, Indiana’s men’s basketball was left off the ballots of voters in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll released weekly on Mondays.
This is not a surprise. Although the Hoosiers earned a 77-76 overtime win at Ohio State Friday night, that victory is canceled out by the 94-69 defeat at the hands of then-No. 19 Illinois last Tuesday.
Indiana was left without a vote for the second straight week. With a road game at Northwestern and a home game Sunday against Maryland, it’s not likely that the Hoosiers will get votes in the Top 25 next week either as the Wildcats and Terrapins are both unranked – though the Terrapins got one vote in Monday’s poll.
Indiana’s run of unranked teams won’t last. The Big Ten has six teams ranked in the top 25 as well as Maryland being included among those also receiving votes. – and the Hoosiers will start to face quite a few of them starting next week when the Terrapins visit.
Here’s a list of Indiana’s remaining games against teams ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes:
• Jan. 26 – Maryland at home. The Terrapins are 0-4 in true road games, though all of them were competitive losses.
• Jan. 31 – at No. 11 Purdue. The Boilermakers moved up six spots after sweeping Washington and No. 15 Oregon on their West Coast trip.
• Feb. 4 – at No. 18 Wisconsin. The Badgers also moved up six spots after wins over Ohio State and at USC.
• Feb. 8 – No. 21 Michigan at home. The Wolverines only lost one spot in the poll despite an overtime loss at Minnesota – previously winless in the Big Ten – and a close shave in an overtime win over Northwestern in Ann Arbor on Sunday.
• Feb. 11 – at Michigan State. After an 80-78 victory over Illinois on Sunday, the Spartans have won 11 games in a row. Michigan State has not lost since a 71-63 defeat at the hands of Memphis at the Maui Invitational in November.
• Feb. 23 – Purdue at home. The Boilermakers have won seven in a row since an 87-69 loss to Auburn on Dec. 21. Purdue’s only Big Ten defeat was a loss at Penn State on Dec. 5.
• March 4 – at No. 15 Oregon. Bizarrely, the Ducks are 1-3 in Big Ten home games, but are 3-0 in Big Ten road contests.
Illinois is also ranked, moving up to No. 17, but the Hoosiers do not play the Fighting Illini for the remainder of the regular season.
Indiana also received no votes in the coaches poll.
In the NCAA’s NET rankings, Indiana is No. 61, the 14th-rated Big Ten team – ahead of Southern California, Rutgers, Washington and Minnesota.
Indiana currently has a 3-5 record in games considered to be Quad 1 or 2 contests. Indiana’s win at Ohio State counted as the Hoosiers’ second Quad 1 victory of the season.
Any road win against a team ranked No. 75 or better is a Quad 1 win. Indiana’s wins over Ohio State (36) and Penn State (47) are Quad 1 victories.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. Auburn (62), 17-1, 1,550 points.
2. Duke, 16-2, 1,485. Up 1 spot.
3. Iowa State, 15-2, 1,397. Down 1 spot.
4. Alabama, 15-3, 1,338.
5. Florida, 16-2, 1,262.
6. Tennessee, 16-2, 1,170.
7. Houston, 14-3, 1,151. Up 3 spots.
8. Michigan State, 16-2, 1,109. Up 4 spots.
9. Kentucky, 14-4, 1,057. Down 1 spot.
10. Marquette, 15-3, 950. Down 3 spots.
11. Purdue, 15-4, 906. Up 6 spots.
12. Kansas, 13-4, 902. Down 3 spots.
13. Texas A&M, 14-4, 794. Down 2 spots.
14. Mississippi State, 15-3, 731. Up 1 spot.
15. Oregon, 15-3, 638. Down 2 spots.
16. Ole Miss, 15-3, 564. Up 5 spots.
17. Illinois, 13-5, 526. Up 2 spots.
18. Wisconsin, 15-3, 437. Up 6 spots.
19. Connecticut, 13-5, 365. Down 5 spots.
20. St. John’s, 16-3, 320. New in the top 25.
21. Michigan, 14-4, 305. Down 1 spot.
22. Missouri, 15-3, 275. New in the top 25.
23. West Virginia, 13-4, 240. New in the top 25.
24. Memphis, 14-4, 232. Down 6 spots.
25. Louisville, 14-5, 125. New in the top 25.
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Texas Tech (13-4) 104, Utah State (16-2) 38, Vanderbilt (15-3) 35, Gonzaga (14-6) 34, Clemson (15-4) 30, Georgia (14-4) 30, Arizona (11-6) 21, Saint Mary’s (16-3) 12, Baylor (11-6) 4, Cincinnati (12-5) 4, UC Irvine (17-2) 3, Creighton (12-6) 2, Wake Forest (14-4) 2, Bradley (16-3) 1, Maryland (14-5) 1.
