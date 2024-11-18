Indiana Men's Basketball Holds Serve In Top 25 With No. 16 Ranking
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s men’s basketball team held serve in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll released on Monday.
Indiana remains in the No. 16 spot in the Top 25. It was a quiet week for the 3-0 Hoosiers. Indiana played its only Power Five nonconference home opponent on Saturday and defeated unranked South Carolina 87-71 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The victory was not high-profile enough to give voters much impetus to move Indiana up on their ballots.
Indiana has been ranked in the Top 25 in all three polls taken. The Hoosiers also have wins over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois.
Indiana’s Top 25 status is higher than the Hoosiers rate in other analytical-based polls.
The Hoosiers are ranked 29th in barttorvik.com’s T-Rank ratings, 32nd in Kenpom.com’s efficiency ratings, and if the NET were applicable at this early stage, 98th in that ranking. The NCAA does not release official NET rankings until later in the season.
Indiana is joined by four other Big Ten schools in the Top 25. Purdue is the highest-rated Big Ten team as the Boilermakers moved up to the No. 6 spot after an 87-78 win over Alabama at Mackey Arena.
Indiana is the next-highest ranked team. Wisconsin moved into the poll into the No. 19 spot after the Badgers knocked off Arizona 103-88 last Friday. Rutgers held on to its No. 24 spot and Illinois debuted in the poll in the No. 25 position.
Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan and Maryland received votes, but did not qualify for the Top 25.
Kansas retained its spot atop the Top 25.
Indiana next plays UNC-Greensboro at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Assembly Hall.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. Kansas 4-0 (49), 1,509 points
2. Connecticut, 3-0 (7), 1,416
3. Gonzaga, 3-0 (2), 1,397
4. Auburn, 3-0 (3), 1,370
5. Iowa State, 2-0, 1,184
6. Purdue, 4-0, 1,172
7. Houston, 2-1, 1,091
8. Alabama, 3-1, 1,084
9. Kentucky, 3-0, 1,009
10. North Carolina, 2-1, 969
11. Tennessee, 4-0, 942
12. Duke, 3-1, 914
13. Baylor, 3-1, 765
14. Creighton, 4-0, 722
15. Marquette, 4-0, 630
16. Indiana, 3-0, 573
17. Arizona, 2-1, 437
18. Cincinnati, 3-0, 412
19. Wisconsin, 4-0, 370
20. Arkansas, 2-1, 313
21. Florida, 4-0, 302
22. St. John’s, 4-0, 270
23. Texas A&M, 3-1, 233
24. Rutgers, 3-0, 143
25. Illinois, 3-0, 116
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Texas Tech (3-0) 109, Ole Miss (4-0) 103, Xavier (4-0) 89, BYU (4-0) 27, UCF (3-0) 21, Texas (3-1) 17, VCU (4-0) 17, Michigan State (3-1) 16, Mississippi State (4-0) 15, Ohio State (2-1) 13, Miami (Fla.) (3-0) 10, Pittsburgh (4-0) 9, Oregon (4-0) 7, Memphis (3-0) 6, Penn State (4-0) 4, Providence (4-0) 4, Utah State (3-0) 3, Kansas State (2-1) 3, Clemson (3-1) 2, Furman (4-0) 2, Arizona State (4-1) 2, Michigan (2-1) 1, Hofstra (4-0) 1, Maryland (3-1) 1.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- MGBAKO IS READY TO ROLL FOR HOOSIERS: In Indiana's first three games of the season, Mackenzie Mgbako has been good to go from the get-go. CLICK HERE.
- SOUTH CAROLINA'S MURRAY-BOYLES STRUGGLES: Indiana shut down South Carolina big man Collin Murray-Boyles. CLICK HERE.
- RICE LEADS INDIANA TO WIN OVER SOUTH CAROLINA: No. 16 Indiana has only one true nonconference test on its home floor this year, and the Hoosiers passed it with flying colors on Saturday, beating South Carolina 87-71. Myles Rice led the way with 23 points. CLICK HERE