Indiana Basketball Availability Report Against South Carolina
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is dealing with a few injuries ahead of Saturday's game against South Carolina.
Redshirt freshman guard Jakai Newton and senior guard Anthony Leal are listed out on the Big Ten Availability report. Sophomore guard Gabe Cupps is listed questionable.
Newton did not play in Indiana's season opener against SIUE, but he logged eight minutes during the Hoosiers' 90-55 win over Eastern Illinois on Sunday. He finished with two points on 1-for-3 shooting, two rebounds and a steal. Newton missed the entire 2023-24 season due to a knee injury.
Leal has not played in either of Indiana's games this season, and he missed the exhibition game against Marian on Nov. 1. Leal played eight minutes in an exhibition game against Tennessee on Oct. 27 before leaving with an injury.
Cupps has played in all exhibition and regular season games for the Hoosiers in 2024-25. Across 15 minutes in two regular season games, he has not scored.
While Indiana's guard depth is a bit thin as a result of this news, coach Mike Woodson will still have his entire starting lineup available, as well as key players off the bench like Trey Galloway, Bryson Tucker, Luke Goode and Langdon Hatton.
Tipoff between No. 16 Indiana and South Carolina is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The game will stream on Peacock.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HOW TO WATCH: How to watch Saturday's game between Indiana and South Carolina at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: South Carolina comes to Assembly Hall on Saturday. A scouting report on the Gamecocks. CLICK HERE.
- POINT SPREAD: Indiana only has one high-profile nonconference game at Assembly Hall this season, so it's important to get a win Saturday against South Carolina. Oddsmakers think that will happen. Here's the latest on the point spread, with great history vs. the number for both teams. CLICK HERE
- THINGS TO WATCH: South Carolina will be the only visit by a nonconference Power Five school to Indiana this season. CLICK HERE
- EVERYTHING WOODSON SAID: Mike Woodson spoke with the media on Friday. Here's what the Indiana coach had to say. CLICK HERE.
- SISLEY SIGNS: Trent Sisley signed his letter of intent and is now officially committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- AP POLL: The Indiana men's basketball team climbed one spot to No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, following a pair of blowout wins over SIUE and Eastern Illinois. CLICK HERE