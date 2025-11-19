New College Football Playoff Rankings: How Did Top Four Change After Alabama Loss?
The College Football Playoff announced its third set of Top 25 teams on Tuesday night. With only a couple weeks until the official 12-team playoff bracket is set, these selections continue to grow more meaningful for the teams.
Here’s an updated look and how this week’s rankings compare to last week’s:
College Football Playoff Top 25
Rank
Team
Change From Last Week
1.
Ohio State (10–0)
None
2.
Indiana (11–0)
None
3.
Texas A&M (10–0)
None
4.
Georgia (9–1)
+1
5.
Texas Tech (10–1)
+1
6.
Ole Miss (10–1)
+1
7.
Oregon (9–1)
+1
8.
Oklahoma (8–2)
+3
9.
Notre Dame (8–2)
None
10.
Alabama (8–2)
-6
11.
BYU (9–1)
+1
12.
Utah (8–2)
+1
13.
Miami (8–2)
+2
14.
Vanderbilt (8–2)
None
15.
USC (8–2)
+2
16.
Georgia Tech (9–1)
None
17.
Texas (7–3)
-7
18.
Michigan (8–2)
None
19.
Virginia (9–2)
None
20.
Tennessee (7–3)
+3
21.
Illinois (7–3)
NR
22.
Missouri (7–3)
NR
23.
Houston (8–2)
NR
24.
Tulane (8–2)
NR
25.
Arizona State (7–3)
NR
Projected College Football Playoff bracket
Top Four Byes
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
Projected First-Round Matchups (by Seeding)
No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas Tech
No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Oregon
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma
First Two Teams Out of College Football Playoff
No. 11 BYU
No. 12 Utah
