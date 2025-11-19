SI

New College Football Playoff Rankings: How Did Top Four Change After Alabama Loss?

The College Football Playoff committee’s third edition was released on Tuesday.

Madison Williams

Ohio State remains on top of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Ohio State remains on top of the College Football Playoff rankings. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff announced its third set of Top 25 teams on Tuesday night. With only a couple weeks until the official 12-team playoff bracket is set, these selections continue to grow more meaningful for the teams.

Here’s an updated look and how this week’s rankings compare to last week’s:

Editor's Note: The rankings will be updated in real time as the poll is revealed.

College Football Playoff Top 25

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Ohio State (10–0)

None

2.

Indiana (11–0)

None

3.

Texas A&M (10–0)

None

4.

Georgia (9–1)

+1

5.

Texas Tech (10–1)

+1

6.

Ole Miss (10–1)

+1

7.

Oregon (9–1)

+1

8.

Oklahoma (8–2)

+3

9.

Notre Dame (8–2)

None

10.

Alabama (8–2)

-6

11.

BYU (9–1)

+1

12.

Utah (8–2)

+1

13.

Miami (8–2)

+2

14.

Vanderbilt (8–2)

None

15.

USC (8–2)

+2

16.

Georgia Tech (9–1)

None

17.

Texas (7–3)

-7

18.

Michigan (8–2)

None

19.

Virginia (9–2)

None

20.

Tennessee (7–3)

+3

21.

Illinois (7–3)

NR

22.

Missouri (7–3)

NR

23.

Houston (8–2)

NR

24.

Tulane (8–2)

NR

25.

Arizona State (7–3)

NR

Projected College Football Playoff bracket

Top Four Byes

1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia

Projected First-Round Matchups (by Seeding)

No. 12 Tulane at No. 5 Texas Tech
No. 11 Miami at No. 6 Ole Miss
No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Oregon
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oklahoma

First Two Teams Out of College Football Playoff

No. 11 BYU
No. 12 Utah

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football