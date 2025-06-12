Indiana Men’s Basketball Sets Date To Play Louisville In Indianapolis
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana and Louisville have become regular opponents on the basketball court in recent seasons – even while the Hoosiers and Cardinals haven’t met on each other’s home courts.
That recent tradition will continue as Indiana and Louisville meet at 2 p.m. Dec. 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The matchup will be called the CareSource Invitational Indianapolis - Supporting Mental Health. The game will be played in front of a national television audience on CBS and available via stream on Paramount+.
“We are excited to have Louisville on the schedule,” Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries said in a press release. “They are a very talented and well-coached team that plays hard every night. This game will provide a real test for us early in the season. There will be an amazing atmosphere in Indy for this great rivalry.”
Indiana and Louisville last met at Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas in November 2024. Indiana was hammered 89-61 by the Cardinals, the first sign that former coach Mike Woodson might have trouble surviving the season.
The Hoosiers got the better of the 2023-24 meeting. Indiana defeated Louisville 74-66 at Madison Square Garden in New York in the consolation game of the Empire Classic. Indiana man-handled a Louisville team that would only win eight games in 2024.
The Indiana-Louisville matchup will be the 23rd of the series. The Hoosiers have won 12 games over the Cardinals. The game will be the fourth contested in Indianapolis and first since Dec. 31, 2016.
Indiana (five national championships) and Louisville (two) are two of 15 programs in Division I men’s college basketball to have multiple NCAA Championships. The programs both rank top 10 in NCAA Tournament history in total appearances, Sweet 16 trips, and Final Four games played.
Indiana has announced three games on its 2025-26 schedule. The Hoosiers will play Marquette on Nov. 9 at the United Center in Chicago. The Indiana-Kentucky series will resume on Dec. 13 as the Hoosiers visit Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., part of a four-year series.
