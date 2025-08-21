Indiana Men's Basketball to Play Marian in Exhibition Game on Homecoming Weekend
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While Indiana basketball's roster and coaching staff is entirely new, one of its exhibition foes from years past remains the same.
The Hoosiers will face Marian University in an exhibition game Oct. 17, the program announced in a social media post Thursday. The tipoff time is still to be determined. It marks the third consecutive season Indiana and Marian play each other before the season.
Indiana took a 94-61 victory over Marian on Nov. 3, 2023, and a 106-64 win on Nov. 1, 2024. The Knights are coached by Pat Knight, who played at Indiana from 1991-95 and is the son of Hoosier great Bob Knight.
This year's iteration of Indiana vs. Marian takes place the Friday of Homecoming weekend, which has, in recent seasons, held Hoosier Hysteria. It's unclear if, or when, Hoosier Hysteria will occur in the first season under coach Darian DeVries.
Indiana begins its regular season Nov. 5 against Alabama A&M inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
DEVRIES SEES 3-POINT SHOOTING AS 'STRENGTH': Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries has a strong track record of fielding quality 3-point shooting teams, and his first Hoosier squad may further the trend. CLICK HERE.
IU WILL HAVE 2-BIG LINEUPS. THEY MAY WORK: After Mike Woodson's two-big lineups often resulted in floor spacing issues, Indiana coach Darian DeVries has players with skill sets to make such lineups work. CLICK HERE.
PUERTO RICO STATS, OBSERVATIONS: Be it points, rebounds and assists per game or shooting clips, here's the full statistical rundown and analysis for each Indiana basketball player in San Juan. CLICK HERE.
HOOSIER ROUNDTABLE PODCAST: Indiana Hoosiers On SI publisher Tom Brew and beat reporter Daniel Flick share takeaways from Indiana basketball's three-game exhibition series in Puerto Rico. CLICK HERE.