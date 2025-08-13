Stats, Tidbits: How Every Indiana Basketball Player Performed in Puerto Rico Exhibitions
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball's week-long trip to Puerto Rico centered around team bonding more than on-court results, but the Hoosiers' three-game exhibition slate offered a glimpse at coach Darian DeVries' first team.
The Hoosiers went 3-0, topping Puerto Rico college team Universidad de Bayamon 98-47 on Aug. 6 and twice beating Serbian professional team Mega Superbet, first winning 93-71 on Aug. 9 and then 81-80 on Aug. 11.
Against Mega Superbet, Indiana used a FIBA ball, which closer resembles a women's basketball than the traditional men's NCAA ball. As such, the Hoosiers struggled finding consistency with their shot, and DeVries said that exhibition trips — with an abundance of off-court activities — aren't conducive to quality shootingn performances.
But the Hoosiers played 120 total minutes, and here's how each active player — all but freshman center Andrej Acimovic (awaiting visa), junior guard Nick Dorn (undisclosed injury), junior guard Jason Drake (lower body injury) and redshirt junior walk-on Jordan Rayford (undisclosed) — performed in their time on-court in Puerto Rico.
G Jasai Miles
Averages: 3 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game; 3-for-12 FG (25%), 1-for-8 3FG (12.5%) 3FG, 2-for-5 FT (40%)
Miles was often one of Indiana's first subs, and while the 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard often struggled to find his shot, his length and athleticism helped make an impact defensively.
F Reed Bailey
Averages: 8 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, 1.7 steals per game, 1 turnover per game, 0.3 blocks per game; 12-for-23 shooting (52.2%), 0-for-1 free throws
Bailey struggled to consistently finish inside against Mega Superbet's length, going 7-for-17 in two games, but he's a fluid, athletic mover at 6-foot-10 and 232 pounds. He can put the ball on the floor and had several athletic finishes around the rim.
G Lamar Wilkerson
Averages: 15.7 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, 1 turnover per game; 15-for-40 shooting (37.5%) FG, 10-for-31 (32.3%) 3FG, 7-for-10 (70%) free throws
Wilkerson shot only 3 of 14 in the first game and 5 of 15 in the last game, and his efficiency will need to improve moving forward. But all of his 17 points in the Hoosiers' final game came in the second half, and he had spurts of brilliance that figure to appear more commonly this fall. He also impressed as a distributor and decision maker down the stretch of Indiana's third game.
F Sam Alexis
Averages: 12.7 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game, 1.3 turnovers per game, 0.7 blocks per game, 0.3 steals per game; 15-for-28 shooting (53.6%), 0-for-5 from 3, 8-for-12 (67%) free throws
Alexis is Indiana's lone back-to-the-basket big man, but the 6-foot-9, 238-pound senior proved he's more than merely a post presence. He made a fadeaway jump shot in Indiana's second game, and while he didn't connect from distance, he attempted at least one 3-pointer in each contest. He's a net-neutral in terms of floor spacing.
G Conor Enright
Averages: 3.7 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game, 0.3 turnovers per game; 2-for-9 shooting (22.2%) FG, 1-for-6 3FG (16.7%), 6-for-6 (100%) free throws
Enright fouled out in each of Indiana's last two games, and he played just under nine minutes in the Hoosiers' first game against Mega Superbet. He's energetic, plays hard and can push the tempo — and he's another whose shooting appeared to suffer with the different ball.
G Tayton Conerway
Averages: 13 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game, 3 turnovers per game, 2.3 steals per game; 12-for-20 (60%) FG, 3-for-6 (50%) 3FG, 12-for-14 (85.7%) free throws
Conerway had 18 points in the Hoosiers' last game, all in the first half, and found success getting to the rim. He's a defensive pest whose 3-point shot is getting more consistent, and he should be a disruptive two-way player this season.
F Josh Harris
Averages: 6.3 points per game, 3.67 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game, 1 turnover per game, 0.67 steals per game; 9-for-14 shooting (64.3%), 1-for-2 (50%) free throws.
Harris was the last scholarship player off the bench in each of the first two games and he didn't play in the final contest. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward is at the bottom of Indiana's rotation, though he was efficient and productive in limited action.
F Trent Sisley
Averages: 11.3 points per game, 3 rebounds per game, 1 assist per game, 0.67 steals per game, 0.67 blocks per game; 14-for-24 FG (58.3%), 6-for-10 (60%) 3FG, no free throws.
Sisley scored 21 points on 9-for-12 shooting in the Hoosiers' first game and followed with 10 points in Game 2. He notched only three points in the finale, but he shot an efficient clip, scored inside and out and played hard. He's in line for a solid rotational role as a true freshman.
F Tucker DeVries
Averages: 10.7 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, 4 assists per game, 2 turnovers per game, 2 steals per game; 8-for-28 (28.6%) FG, 4-for-18 (22.2%) 3FG, 12-for-15 (80%) free throws.
DeVries figures to be one of Indiana's best shooters, and while he struggled finding the bottom of the net in Puerto Rico, he impressed more his well-rounded skill set. He forced turnovers defensively, crashed the glass for rebounds and created quality looks on offense. Indiana listed DeVries as its captain in the final two games after Wilkerson received the nod in the opener.
G Aleksa Ristic
Averages: 4.33 points per game, 2.67 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game, 2 turnovers per game, 1 steal per game; 6-for-13 (46.1%) FG, 1-for-4 from 3 (25%), 0-for-1 free throws.
Ristic boarded the Hoosiers' flight to San Juan only five days after he first touched down in Bloomington. He had little knowledge of Indiana's plays and principles, but he held his own. He's a crafty scorer with a smooth jump shot, and he hit a floater with 40 seconds remaining in the finale to draw Indiana within one point. The moment wasn't too big for the Serbian freshman.
G Ian Stephens
Averages: 2 points per game, 0.67 rebounds per game, 0.67 assists per game, 0.33 blocks per game; 3-for-3 shooting (100%), no 3s or free throws.
Stephens, a left-handed walk-on, didn't play during Indiana's final game, but he was on the court for 15 minutes combined in the Hoosiers' first two contests. He played steady defense and functioned well within the offense.
