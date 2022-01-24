Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Michigan

Although the Hoosiers lost their first home game, there were still great pictures that came out of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's game versus the Michigan Wolverines.

USA Today

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers fell short giving up their perfect home game record after losing to the Michigan Wolverines 80-62 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The loss was a letdown, especially after such a great win over Purdue on Thursday. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said the team will break down the tape and get ready for Penn State on Wednesday.

Until then, look inside Assembly Hall at 20 photos from Indiana's game versus Michigan.

Indiana Vs. Michigan

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17553568

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Juwan Howard

USATSI_17553683

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17553291

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17553288

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17553307

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17553286

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17553575

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson, Parker Stewart & Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17553612

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson & Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17553618

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17553324

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) drives the baseline during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17553335

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) scores past Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) and Feankie Collins (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17553314

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) scores past Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17553584

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. 

Race Thompson

USATSI_17553738

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) passes inside during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17553733

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to score during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17553724

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) holds his arm after being hurt during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17553730

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots over Michigan's Eli Brooks (55) during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. 

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17553732

Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) passes over Michigan's Brandon Johns (23) during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Indiana Candy Stripes

Indiana candy striped pants

The candy striped pants of the Hoosiers on the bench during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17553719

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) dunks during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. 

  • HERE'S WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID AFTER INDIANA'S LOSS TO MICHIGAN: The Hoosiers are no longer perfect at home after falling to Michigan 80-62. Read or listen to what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say about the letdown loss. CLICK HERE.
  • HERE'S WHAT TRAYCE-JACKSON DAVIS SAID FOLLOWING HOOSIERS' LOSS TO MICHIGAN: Michigan ended Indiana's perfect home game winning streak dominating the Hoosiers 80-62. Here's what forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had to say following the loss. Read the transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • MICHIGAN ENDS INDIANA'S PERFECT HOME GAME RECORD: Michigan made 11 three-pointers and jumped out early on Indiana, handing the Hoosiers their first home loss of the season in an 80-62 win. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA VS. MICHIGAN LIVE BLOG: Indiana has lost eight straight games to Michigan, but this has been a week for exorcising demons for the Hoosiers, after the first road win in a while and a rare win over Purdue. Here's our LIVE BLOG straight from press row at Assembly Hall. Follow along for all the news and views. CLICK HERE. 

