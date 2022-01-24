Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers fell short giving up their perfect home game record after losing to the Michigan Wolverines 80-62 in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
The loss was a letdown, especially after such a great win over Purdue on Thursday. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said the team will break down the tape and get ready for Penn State on Wednesday.
Until then, look inside Assembly Hall at 20 photos from Indiana's game versus Michigan.
Indiana Vs. Michigan
Xavier Johnson
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Juwan Howard
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate (14) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Miller Kopp
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson, Parker Stewart & Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson & Xavier Johnson
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Galloway
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) drives the baseline during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) scores past Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) and Feankie Collins (10) during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) scores past Michigan's Hunter Dickinson (1) during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Parker Stewart
Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Race Thompson
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) passes inside during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to score during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) holds his arm after being hurt during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) shoots over Michigan's Eli Brooks (55) during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Trey Galloway
Indiana's Trey Galloway (32) passes over Michigan's Brandon Johns (23) during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Indiana Candy Stripes
The candy striped pants of the Hoosiers on the bench during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Jordan Geronimo
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) dunks during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan men's basketball game at Simon Skijodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
