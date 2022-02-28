Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Indiana at Minnesota

Indiana defeated the Golden Gophers 84-79 on Sunday evening. Look at 20 action shots from inside Williams Arena to relive the Hoosiers 'W'.

Indiana defeated the Golden Gophers 84-79 on Sunday evening. Look at 20 action shots from inside Williams Arena to relive the Hoosiers 'W'.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's 84-79 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday evening.

Senior guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 24 points. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the team with 8 rebounds and also contributed 14 points.

More than 11,000 fans packed into Williams Arena to witness the action. Now, you can relive it.

Indiana at Minnesota

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17782294

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) looks to pass the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17782293

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball as Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17782286

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17782454

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA;Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) reacts after dunking on Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17782472

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17782289

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) shoots the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17782295

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17782473

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard E.J. Stephens (20) shoots the ball over Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17782474

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17783684

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dunks the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17783692

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball over Minnesota Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17783695

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball over Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17783668

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Gophers at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17783670

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) guards him during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17783682

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) drives to the basket as Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) guards him during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

Xavier Johnson celebrates after a play in Indiana's game versus Minnesota.

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts after a play against the Minnesota Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Durr

USATSI_17783697

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers forward Eric Curry (1) rebounds the ball as Indiana Hoosiers center Michael Durr (2) guards him during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17783694

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) guards him during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17783693

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) leap for the ball during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17783702

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) dunks the ball on Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

  • HOOSIERS GET BIG ROAD WIN AT MINNESOTA: Indiana gets a second-straight 24-point performance from point guard Xavier Johnson, and hangs on for dear life after blowing most of a 27-point lead in an 84-79 victory over Minnesota to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. CLICK HERE. 
  • INDIANA VS. MINNESOTA LIVE BLOG: Indiana takes on Minnesota on Sunday night in a must-win game for its NCAA Tournament hopes. Here is our live blog, with news and views from the game in real time. CLICK HERE.
  • ROB PHINISEE RETURNS: Popular Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has been out since Jan. 26 with a foot injury, but he is expected to return to action on Sunday night against Minnesota, according to Indiana media officials. CLICK HERE. 


