LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Minnesota in Real Time
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Welcome to our live blog as Indiana heads out of state for the last time this season. Indiana takes on Minnesota at 6 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the latest news in real time.
If you're not familiar with our game-day blogs, we'll post things as they happen, and we'll throw in highlights and opinion as well. The most recent items are at the top.
Enjoy the game!
5:45 p.m. — Same starters for Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp.
5:40 p.m. — Here's the latest injury news for Indiana. Senior guard Rob Phinisee is dressed and ready to play after missing a month. He was hurt in the Jan. 26 Penn State game. Here's the story about his return. CLICK HERE Also, Trey Galloway is out with a lower body injury and Khristian Lander (knee) is dressed but not expecting to play.
5:35 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 10 points against Maryland on Thursday, and now sits at 1,423 career points, good for 21th place all-time. He is closing in on Ray Tolbert at No. 20 now, just four points away. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE
5:30 p.m. — The Hoosiers are the top-rated team in the Big Ten in defense according to KenPom (18th nationally). IU is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (38.4%) and first in conference games only. (40.8%). The Hoosiers are second in the league in scoring defense (64.8) and blocked shots (5.4). The Hoosiers 38.4% field goal defense mark would be the program’s best in the last 23 seasons. IU held opponents to 38.8% shooting in 1999-2000.
