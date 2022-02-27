LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Minnesota in Real Time

Indiana takes on Minnesota on Sunday night in a must-win game for its NCAA Tournament hopes. Here is our live blog, with news and views from the game in real time.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Welcome to our live blog as Indiana heads out of state for the last time this season. Indiana takes on Minnesota at 6 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the latest news in real time.

If you're not familiar with our game-day blogs, we'll post things as they happen, and we'll throw in highlights and opinion as well. The most recent items are at the top.

Enjoy the game!

5:45 p.m. — Same starters for Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Parker Stewart, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp.

5:40 p.m. — Here's the latest injury news for Indiana. Senior guard Rob Phinisee is dressed and ready to play after missing a month. He was hurt in the Jan. 26 Penn State game. Here's the story about his return. CLICK HERE Also, Trey Galloway is out with a lower body injury and Khristian Lander (knee) is dressed but not expecting to play.

Indiana guard Rob Phinisee is expected to return to the lineup on Sunday at Minnesota. (Photo courtesy IU Athletics)

5:35 p.m. — Trayce Jackson Davis had 10 points against Maryland on Thursday, and now sits at 1,423 career points, good for 21th place all-time. He is closing in on Ray Tolbert at No. 20 now, just four points away. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

5:30 p.m. — The Hoosiers are the top-rated team in the Big Ten in defense according to KenPom (18th nationally). IU is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (38.4%) and first in conference games only. (40.8%). The Hoosiers are second in the league in scoring defense (64.8) and blocked shots (5.4). The Hoosiers 38.4% field goal defense mark would be the program’s best in the last 23 seasons. IU held opponents to 38.8% shooting in 1999-2000.

