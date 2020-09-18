Indiana Predicted 7th in Big Ten in Lindy’s Sports 2020-2021 Preview Magazine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time this offseason, Indiana basketball has been picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten standings.

The first was from Jon Rothstein's Big Ten season preview for CBS Sports, and now, Lindy's Sports 2020-2021 preview magazine also has the Hoosiers in that spot.

The teams picked to finish in front of Indiana are Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State and Rutgers in that order.

Those seven teams are the seven that Lindy's thinks will make the 2021 NCAA Tournament out of the Big Ten.

Lindy's also ranked the preseason top 40, but Indiana didn't make the cut. The Big Ten teams ranked within the top 40 are Wisconsin (No. 6), Iowa (No. 10), Illinois (No. 12), Michigan State (No. 20), Ohio State (No. 22) and Rutgers (No. 33).

Trayce Jackson-Davis received preseason All-America honors. Jackson-Davis is a third team selection, along with Illinois' Kofi Cockburn. Iowa’s Luka Garza is a preseason first team selection, and Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers is a second team selection.

Jackson-Davis is also on the preseason All-Big Ten first team. He is joined by Garza, Reuvers, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Minnesota's Marcus Carr.

Lindy's also ranked the preseason top 150 players. Here are all the Big Ten players who made the list: Garza (No. 1), Dosunmu (No. 12), Reuvers (No. 18), Cockburn (No. 22), Jackson-Davis (No. 23), Carr (No. 31), Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp (No. 54), Michigan State’s Aaron Henry (No. 60), Michigan State’s Rocket Watts (No. 66), Ron Harper Jr. of Rutgers (No. 69), Purdue’s Trevion Williams (No. 70), Michigan State’s Joey Hauser (No. 73), Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice (No. 85), Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell (No. 89), Geo Baker of Rutgers (No. 103), Ohio State’s Seth Towns (No. 105), Michigan’s Isaiah Livers (No. 112), Michigan State’s Mady Sissoko (No. 114), Michigan’s Franz Wagner (No. 126) and Maryland’s Aaron Wiggins (No. 145).

