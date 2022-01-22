Skip to main content
Indiana-Purdue Game Sets Viewership Record on FOX Sports 1

There were a lot of eyeballs on Indiana's big in-state showdown with No. 4-ranked Purdue on Thursday night, with more than 954,000 people watching on FOX Sports 1. It was the largest viewer number ever for a game on the network.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's dramatic upset of No. 4-ranked Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night was the most watched college basketball game ever on FOX Sports 1, the network announced on Friday. 

The bitter in-state showdown, a 68-65 victory by the 14-4 Hoosiers that ended a nine-game losing streak to the Boilermakers, was watched by more than 954,000 views on the FOX secondary network.

Indiana won the game thanks to a career-high 20 points from senior guard Rob Phinisee, who also hit a three-pointer with 16 seconds left to give the Hoosiers the win.

Indiana is on national television again on Sunday. The Hoosiers host Michigan on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • GAME STORY: Lafayette native Rob Phinisee had the game of his life on Thursday night, scoring 20 points and hitting the game-winning three-pointer to beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65. It snapped a nine-game losing streak to his hometown school, and finally gave him some bragging rights. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT WOODSON SAID: Here's the full video and transcript from Indiana coach Mike Woodson's postgame press conference on Thursday night after the Hoosiers beat Purdue 68-65. CLICK HERE
  • IT'S MICHAEL DURR'S TIME TO SHINE: Indiana aggressively recruited 7-foot center Michael Durr in the transfer portal this year with the goal that he could help against all of the Big Ten's talented centers. Purdue has two great centers — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams — and this is the perfect time for Durr to make a good impression. CLICK HERE. 
  • PHOTO GALLERY: Here's a look at the game in pictures from Assembly Hall, with more than two dozen terrific images from Indiana and Purdue. CLICK HERE

