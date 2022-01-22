Indiana-Purdue Game Sets Viewership Record on FOX Sports 1
There were a lot of eyeballs on Indiana's big in-state showdown with No. 4-ranked Purdue on Thursday night, with more than 954,000 people watching on FOX Sports 1. It was the largest viewer number ever for a game on the network.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's dramatic upset of No. 4-ranked Purdue at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night was the most watched college basketball game ever on FOX Sports 1, the network announced on Friday.
The bitter in-state showdown, a 68-65 victory by the 14-4 Hoosiers that ended a nine-game losing streak to the Boilermakers, was watched by more than 954,000 views on the FOX secondary network.
Indiana won the game thanks to a career-high 20 points from senior guard Rob Phinisee, who also hit a three-pointer with 16 seconds left to give the Hoosiers the win.
Indiana is on national television again on Sunday. The Hoosiers host Michigan on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET.
