Indiana Recruit Maya Makalusky Wins Miss Basketball
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana recruit Maya Makalusky was honored as the state of Indiana Miss Basketball on Wednesday.
Makalusky, who committed to Indiana in 2023, is from Fishers, Ind. and has been a standout player at Hamilton Southeastern High School.
The Miss Basketball Award is voted on by state of Indiana media and coaches. According to the Indianapolis Star, who sponsor the award, Makalusky received 131 votes. She out-distanced Lawrence Central's Jaylah Lampley, who had 80 votes.
Makalusky averaged 22.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior at Hamilton Southeastern. The Royals finished 27-1 and lost to Warsaw in the championship game of the Class 4A Frankfort Semistate.
Makalusky is the first Indiana Miss Basketball recruited straight out of high school since Jori Allen in 2019. Allen starred at Bedford North Lawrence in high school. She transferred to DePaul after playing one season for the Hoosiers.
Allen is not the last Miss Basketball to play for Indiana, however. Sydney Parrish, who also played at Hamilton Southeastern, won Miss Basketball in 2020. Parrish originally committed to Oregon and played two seasons for the Ducks before she transferred to Indiana in 2022.
Other former Miss Basketball winners who played for Indiana include Ali Patberg (2015, Columbus North), Marla Inman (1992, Bedford North Lawrence) and Lori Meinedring (1987, Fort Wayne Northrop).
Indiana opens the 2025 NCAA Tournament at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday against Utah at South Carolina's Colonial Life Arena.
