Indiana Recruit Maya Makalusky Wins Miss Basketball

FINAL VOTE COUNT FOR 2025 MISS BASKETBALL:



Maya Makalusky, HSE: 131

Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central: 80

Meredith Tippner, Noblesville: 41

Addi Baxter, Columbia City: 30



In total, 20 players received votes from state's coaches, media members. pic.twitter.com/TLS2Hoqg1C