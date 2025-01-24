Indiana Recruiting Target Harun Zrno To Announce Decision On Friday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana basketball will find out on Friday whether it will add to its 2025 class of recruits.
According to multiple reports, 6-foot-6 Bosnian forward Harun Zrno will make his college announcement on Friday.
Zrno visited Indiana on Jan. 8 when the Hoosiers hosted Southern California in a Big Ten Conference game. It was Zrno's first-ever college visit.
Zrno is older than high school graduates coming out of the Class of 2025. He will be 21 by the time he plays during the 2025-26 college season and has played professionally since the 2021-22 season in Europe.
Playing for KK Slavija in the Bosnian Division I league, Zrno averaged 20 points on 48% 3-point shooting, along with 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, according to Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting.
Zrno is attractive to Indiana as the Hoosiers have holes to fill on the perimeter. Trey Galloway, Luke Goode and Anthony Leal all run out eligibility as NCAA eligibility rules currently stand. Goode has said he might try for a medical redshirt, but has also downplayed his chances of being cleared for an extra season.
Zrno will choose between Indiana, Wisconsin, Creighton and Virginia. Zrno did a whirlwind set of visits to all of his finalists from Jan. 7-18.
As of now, Trent Sisley of Monteverde Academy is the only player signed by Indiana from the Class of 2025. Sisley, a native of Lincoln City, Ind., began playing at Monteverde this season after spending his previous three high school seasons at Heritage Hills High School in southwest Indiana.
The addition of Zrno would ease some of the disappointment as Indiana was passed over by Class of 2025 recruits Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), Braylon Mullins, Eric Reibe (Mullins and Reibe both committed to Connecticut) and Malachi Moreno (Kentucky).
Indiana has not recruited European players too often in recent seasons, though Reibe is a German national who has played high school ball in Maryland. Indiana hosted a visit with Icelandic 7-footerFridrik Leo Curtis in December.
