Indiana’s Gabe Cupps Hopes Baptism By Fire As Freshman Pays Off Going Forward
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After Indiana lost by 27 points to Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, guard Gabe Cupps didn’t waste any time getting prepared for his second college season.
When the Hoosiers returned from Minneapolis, he went straight to Cook Hall and threw himself into his work.
“It never stopped. I never took a day off after (the season ended). It was right back to work, right back to how I can get better for this year’s team,” Cupps said.
Cupps was given a baptism by fire during his freshman season. He played in all 33 games. That was somewhat expected. What was unexpected was his 22 starts. Cupps played 21.7 minutes per game.
There were reasons for Cupps’ ascension to starting status. Expected starting point guard Xavier Johnson missed 13 games. Cupps was also a steady hand. He did not turn the ball over frequently, but the trade-off was that he was all too rarely involved as a scorer. Cupps averaged 2.6 points per game and only 2.7 shots per contest.
Cupps was a good defensive point guard, and the Centerville, Ohio, native had the best advanced defensive stats of anyone on the 2024 roster with a 2.9 defensive box plus-minus rating. That is a beachhead upon which he can mold and grow his game.
The solid defense comes from growing up in a basketball family. Cupps, the 2022 Ohio Mr. Basketball, played for his dad, Brook, at Centerville High School.
“My entire life it’s been non-negotiable – you have to play defense. That’s something my dad preached. My whole family is kind of hard-nosed and tough. I feel like that’s where I get up into the ball and pressure guys and make it tough on them,” Cupps said during Indiana’s basketball media day in September.
Cupps was part of an Indiana team that had a 19-14 season. There was off-court pressure at times and certainly disappointment in the struggles internally when they occurred. Cupps was usually not the focus of the ire from Indiana fans, apart from some complaining about his low scoring total, but every one of the Hoosiers felt the pressure in their own way.
“When you go through adversity, you think about what caused it. I think last year we all knew what we were doing that wasn’t leading us to being successful. It’s taking that into account and then being able to move forward to where that doesn’t happen again,” Cupps said.
Cupps internalized some of the things he learned into a plan for himself this season.
“Just being more confident and feeling more comfortable,” he said regarding what he learned from his freshman season.
“Being here for a year and playing those minutes has been really good for me to be more comfortable around the coaching staff, around the team and playing in front of the fans and playing college basketball,” Cupps added.
One of the reasons Cupps played as much as he did in 2024 was the Hoosiers’ thin backcourt.. That shouldn’t be the case this season.
Indiana added Myles Rice, Kanaan Carlyle and swingman Luke Goode, who is listed as a forward but will spend plenty of time on the arc. Jakai Newton, who didn’t play at all in 2024, is back and should be in the 2025 mix.
Where does Cupps fit? He will certainly be a plus-defender when Indiana needs one. The scoring component will need to improve to make sure opposing defenses don’t sag off of him.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson created more competition for everyone when he expanded the backcourt options. He said that Cupps has responded well to that.
“He played well throughout the summer, and he’s come back this fall and he’s played well. He’s holding his own,” Woodson said during Indiana’s September media day.
“He’s competitive. He’s a kid that likes to compete. He’s one of the first kids in the gym and one of the last to leave, so he’s going to be in the thick of things. He’s going to force coach to have to play him. That’s what it’s about, competition, and we’ve got plenty of it now,” he added.
Cupps embraces the competition he now has in the backcourt.
“I think that’s how all great teams are created. You have to have guys going against each other. It can’t just be like this guy is guaranteed to play all the minutes because then he can do whatever he wants,” he noted. “We have a team this year where if I’m not doing the right thing, ‘OK, Myles, Kanaan you guys are in.’ Everybody can play so it allows the coaches to hold guys accountable to where you have to do stuff right.”
Cupps has become a trusted member of the team. He was the host for Bryson Tucker when Tucker visited and then ultimately committed to the Hoosiers. Cupps noted that he’s been part of team bonding activities as players made a conscious effort to grow closer during the offseason. Cupps said there’s been team-wide putt-putting, fishing trips and Bible study.
Cupps has faith it will all come together and Indiana will win in the way he expects and the fans want.
“I think we all know we can be successful if we do things the right way. We know things aren’t going to be handed to us,” Cupps said. “A fish isn’t going to appear in that boat. You have to go out and catch it. That’s what we’re all thinking now. Now we have to go work and go get it.”
