Indiana’s Sydney Parrish, South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao Reunite In NCAA Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When you hear college athletes say their time together creates a lifetime bond, they mean it. Like most college students, it’s where friendships that last a lifetime are made.
That process becomes a little harder in the world of college athletics when the transfer portal breaks up teams on an annual basis.
Indiana guard Sydney Parrish and South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao are a good example of the dynamic that exists in college basketball. Both began their careers at Oregon, and they were teammates for two seasons. But Parrish left the Ducks in 2022 and Paopao left a year later.
“Good and bad memories at Oregon. It was always fun with her and the squad I was with. It's a full circle moment. Started at Oregon and now going to end our careers here at our schools,” Paopao said. “So excited to get it going and see her tomorrow. It'll be a rematch and going to be really fun.”
Paopao might view it as fun because her Gamecocks are the favored team as the top seed in the Birmingham 2 Region.
Parrish had a bit of a different viewpoint. When asked about her friendship with Paopao, the question was framed that one would be playing their final college game on Sunday.
“That’s sad to think about. I didn't really think about it that way,” Parrish said. “If we do put it in that way, one of our careers is going to end at the buzzer tomorrow. Just thinking back to like the moment we stepped foot on campus as freshmen, we were 18 year-olds who had no idea what anything about college basketball was.”
Parrish, a member of the high school class of 2020 which ended their high school time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, recalled how stressful it was. There were also devastating wildfires in Oregon at the time Parrish was a member of the Ducks.
“We didn't know what we were doing coming into college during COVID-19, what wildfires were in the Pacific Northwest. Just things that we came into college together and knowing that it might be one of our last games come tomorrow, it's just a special thing to share with her,” Parrish said.
The two players are similar, and both can shoot the lights out. Parrish has a career 3-point shooting percentage at 35.8%. Paopao is even deadlier. She has made 40.1% in her career from long range and led the SEC in 2024 at 46.8%.
“We have a really good relationship. I've always wanted to see her be successful and great. It's really cool to see, like you said, full circle moment to see each other again and compete against each other one more time,” Paopao said.
There was a moment in Friday’s Indiana win over Utah that brought the two players together even before Sunday’s matchup.
With 3:06 left in the third quarter, Parrish drove the lane and was fouled on a made bucket. As she reacted to getting the and-one, Parrish noticed Paopao scouting Indiana on the baseline and both had a laugh about it.
“She got the and-one. When you get an extra one you are very competitive and so you just yell, and then she spotted me and we started laughing and giggling. It was like a friendship kind of moment type of thing,” Paopao said.
Despite the bittersweet reality that one player will end their college basketball career tomorrow, Parrish cherishes her relationship with Paopao and is looking forward to the matchup.
“She was the first person to text me the moment our names got called on Selection Sunday. It's special to have somebody on the other side of the court that, obviously we're going to be competitive, but at the end of the day she's one of my best friends, one of my sisters. She's family,” Parrish said.
